Larry Elder 'Likely' to Announce a 2024 Presidential Campaign at the End of April

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder (R-Calif) is reportedly gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, making him the sixth Republican candidate to enter the race for the White House.

According to sources close to Elder, the political commentator is expected to announce his bid at the end of the month.

His campaign slogan would be based on his catchphrase, "We've got a country to save," which would focus on restoring America's traditional core values.

Vice president of SALEM Radio Network and a close friend of Elder's, Tom Tradup, said that if Elder decides to run, it would be because he genuinely wants to see the U.S. move forward in a positive direction, unlike where President Joe Biden is taking the country.

"[Americans] are tired of having word-processed, overly lawyered campaign statements that run through the deflavorizor so they won't offend anybody. So what you end up with is these candidates running who don't stand for anything," Tradup said.

In January, Elder told Megyn Kelly of The Megyn Kelly Show that his potential running in the Republican field would not be because he wants to derail former President Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) but to bring two things to the table that he believes other candidates don't have.

According to Elder, the biggest problem "by far" the U.S. faces domestically is the large number of kids who enter the world without a father married to their mother.

He also wants to focus on addressing race issues in the U.S. from a conservative perspective.

"I can refute the lie that America's systemically racist," Elder said during an interview. "I think maybe better than anyone else can. I know it's a lie that America is systematically racist."

Elder has already paid visits to early-voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, bringing in $1.7 million in his Elder for America PAC, according to FEC disclosures.

The final countdown for a Republican nominee for the 2024 president will most likely have to go up against Trump, who has garnered soaring support following his politically corrupt indictment from woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

"Larry Elder is welcome to battle for second place with Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Ron DeSantis," a senior Trump camp operative told the Washington Examiner. "He has as good a shot as everyone else not named Trump. Trump is over 50% in the RCP average."