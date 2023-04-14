BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed
Democrats are Attacking Clarence Thomas in Fundraising Emails
The Fed Is Gaslighting About Digital Currency
WSJ Columnist Notices Something Interesting About the Dem Plot to Boot Feinstein
A Little Late? Biden Directs Administration to 'Secure' Sensitive Information
Transgender Teacher Who Threatened to Shoot Students Gets Booted from School
CBS News Forgets Their Own Coverage
The Mission and the Noise
Mike Pompeo Makes His Final Decision On a Potential 2024 Run
Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage
SCOTUS Puts Temporary Hold on Abortion Pill Ruling
Ron DeSantis Is Helping the GOP in This Key Primary State
Mother Claims California School Transitioned Her Daughter Behind Her Back
Maine City Asks Residents for Donations to House Asylum Seekers in Sports Venue
Tipsheet

Larry Elder 'Likely' to Announce a 2024 Presidential Campaign at the End of April

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 14, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder (R-Calif) is reportedly gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, making him the sixth Republican candidate to enter the race for the White House. 

According to sources close to Elder, the political commentator is expected to announce his bid at the end of the month. 

His campaign slogan would be based on his catchphrase, "We've got a country to save," which would focus on restoring America's traditional core values.

Vice president of SALEM Radio Network and a close friend of Elder's, Tom Tradup, said that if Elder decides to run, it would be because he genuinely wants to see the U.S. move forward in a positive direction, unlike where President Joe Biden is taking the country. 

"[Americans] are tired of having word-processed, overly lawyered campaign statements that run through the deflavorizor so they won't offend anybody. So what you end up with is these candidates running who don't stand for anything," Tradup said. 

In January, Elder told Megyn Kelly of The Megyn Kelly Show that his potential running in the Republican field would not be because he wants to derail former President Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) but to bring two things to the table that he believes other candidates don't have. 

According to Elder, the biggest problem "by far" the U.S. faces domestically is the large number of kids who enter the world without a father married to their mother.

Recommended

Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold

He also wants to focus on addressing race issues in the U.S. from a conservative perspective.

"I can refute the lie that America's systemically racist," Elder said during an interview. "I think maybe better than anyone else can. I know it's a lie that America is systematically racist."

Elder has already paid visits to early-voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, bringing in $1.7 million in his Elder for America PAC, according to FEC disclosures.

The final countdown for a Republican nominee for the 2024 president will most likely have to go up against Trump, who has garnered soaring support following his politically corrupt indictment from woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.  

"Larry Elder is welcome to battle for second place with Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Ron DeSantis," a senior Trump camp operative told the Washington Examiner. "He has as good a shot as everyone else not named Trump. Trump is over 50% in the RCP average."

Tags: LARRY ELDER 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed Katie Pavlich
The Liberal Media's Narrative on the Classified Docs Leaker Already Got Torched Matt Vespa
The Biden 10-Step Plan for Global Chaos Victor Davis Hanson
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Mike Pompeo Makes His Final Decision On a Potential 2024 Run Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold