DeSantis Signs Heartbeat Protection Act Into Law, Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, making abortions illegal after the sixth week of pregnancy or when the heartbeat can first be detected.

After signing the pro-life bill into law, DeSantis compared Florida's family-first values to Democrat-run cities that condemn protecting an unborn baby's life, saying he is proud to support life and family in his home state.

"I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families," the governor said.

His team praised DeSantis's decision to protect the family, bashing pro-choice states for legalizing "infanticide up until birth."

"Governor DeSantis has enacted historic measures to defend the dignity of human life and transform Florida into a pro-family state," the press release stated.

The law will also provide funding to help young mothers who become pregnant and do not have the means to care for their babies. The state will allocate $25 million for pregnancy centers around Florida. The money goes to help women during their pregnancy and after the child is born.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez applauded DeSantis, saying she is proud to stand up for the unborn.

"By signing this legislation, our administration reaffirms its commitment to protecting innocent life and standing by strong families in Florida," she tweeted.

However, the Biden Administration condemned the legislation, warning the country of his "extreme and dangerous" new law.

"Today, Florida's Republican supermajority-controlled legislature sent an extreme and dangerous new abortion ban to Governor DeSantis's desk for signature. The ban flies in the face of fundamental freedoms and is out of step with the views of the vast majority of the people of Florida and all the United States," White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre said in a statement.

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023



