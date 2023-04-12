'S**tshow': Sewage-Soaked Beaches Are the Latest Issue Facing UK Conservatives
With Last Expelled TN Dem Reinstated, Did the GOP Make a Serious Error?
There's Been a Major 'Security Breach' on Biden's Trip to Ireland
What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the...
SFSU Student President Defends Pro-Trans Mob Who Attacked Riley Gaines
ESPN Ignores a Female Athlete
Expel Them Again
House Republicans Subpoena FTC Over Twitter Probe Documents
Geriatric Biden Proves Once Again He Has No Clue What He's Talking About
Ex-White House Official: FBI Ignored Joe Biden’s Role in Shady Ukraine Business Dealings
David Hogg's Twitter Tirade Continues
Trump Files $500 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Attorney Michael Cohen for Maliciously Breachi...
Donald Trump Continues to Lead in South Carolina
Another State Enacts Law Protecting Women's Sports From Transgender Athletes
Tipsheet

Alvin Bragg Receives Second Threatening Letter Laced With White Powder

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 12, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a threatening letter laced with a white powder substance.

According to police officials, the letter was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in the basement of the mailroom at 80 Centre Street in New York City. There are no reported injuries or risks due to the letter after preliminary testing deemed the powder non-hazardous.

This is the second threatening letter Bragg has received since indicting former President Trump on politically motivated charges. 

Last month, the woke DA found a letter containing a white powder with a note saying, "Alvin – I'll kill you." 

Bragg claimed his office had received over a thousand threatening emails and calls since attempting to destroy Trump. He also said he had endured multiple death threats as his investigation against the 45th president continues. 

It has been a week since Trump was indicted over alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. 

Bragg is also suing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) for opening an investigation into the political witch hunt the DA has spurred upon the former president. 

While speaking to Fox New's Tucker Carlson, Trump assured his supporters that he has no plans to drop out of the 2024 race should he be convicted. 

"Is there anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out of the race? If you get convicted in this case in New York, would you drop out?" Carlson asked. 

Recommended

'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas

"No, I'd never drop — it's not my thing. I wouldn't do it," Trump responded. 

Trump insisted the Democrats are trying to stop him from making it to the general election, suggesting they know the former president would succeed, calling it the old Soviet process. 

"It's so off the statute of limitations, years off, it's hard to believe. But, you know, usually when you have something like this, the Democrats say he's terribly guilty. The Democrats have even said, I'm innocent," Trump said. 

Tags: TRUMP ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas
Expel Them Again Ann Coulter
Geriatric Biden Proves Once Again He Has No Clue What He's Talking About Sarah Arnold
What Caused a Progressive Host to Turn on the Left-Wing Nutjobs in the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
David Hogg's Twitter Tirade Continues Rebecca Downs
There's Been a Major 'Security Breach' on Biden's Trip to Ireland Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Leaves BBC Reporter Sputtering Julio Rosas