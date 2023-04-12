Alvin Bragg Receives Second Threatening Letter Laced With White Powder

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a threatening letter laced with a white powder substance.

According to police officials, the letter was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in the basement of the mailroom at 80 Centre Street in New York City. There are no reported injuries or risks due to the letter after preliminary testing deemed the powder non-hazardous.

This is the second threatening letter Bragg has received since indicting former President Trump on politically motivated charges.

Last month, the woke DA found a letter containing a white powder with a note saying, "Alvin – I'll kill you."

Bragg claimed his office had received over a thousand threatening emails and calls since attempting to destroy Trump. He also said he had endured multiple death threats as his investigation against the 45th president continues.

It has been a week since Trump was indicted over alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Bragg is also suing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) for opening an investigation into the political witch hunt the DA has spurred upon the former president.

While speaking to Fox New's Tucker Carlson, Trump assured his supporters that he has no plans to drop out of the 2024 race should he be convicted.

"Is there anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out of the race? If you get convicted in this case in New York, would you drop out?" Carlson asked.

"No, I'd never drop — it's not my thing. I wouldn't do it," Trump responded.

Trump insisted the Democrats are trying to stop him from making it to the general election, suggesting they know the former president would succeed, calling it the old Soviet process.

"It's so off the statute of limitations, years off, it's hard to believe. But, you know, usually when you have something like this, the Democrats say he's terribly guilty. The Democrats have even said, I'm innocent," Trump said.