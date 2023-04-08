More Republicans, Country Stars Join the Fight to Boycott Bud Light After Transgender Deal

Conservatives are joining in on the boycott of Bud Light after they named Dylan Mulvaney, the man who made millions becoming a woman, as the spokesperson.

The beer company faces harsh criticism for partnering with Mulvaney for a lucrative deal that further pushes the extreme Left's radical agenda.

Country music star John Rich and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are the latest to fight against the company's woke message.

"What beer should my bar @rnrbarnash in Nashville replace #BudLight with?" Rich tweeted the same day fellow country star Travis Tritt announced his plans to part ways with Anheuser-Busch products.

"I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists doing the same," Tritt tweeted.

Singer Kid Rock also made his opinion on the brand deal known by filming himself shooting a case of the beer.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy called it "the worst kind of woke capitalism."

"This, to me, is a case of a company that's clearly not following its financial self-interest," Ramaswamy said. "Sometimes you could make an argument that a company does something totally woke because that's what its customer base wants to see. Oftentimes, that's even debatable. In the case of Bud Light, that's just wrong."

Internet personality Oli London also took jabs at the transgender spokesperson, accusing Mulvaney of mocking women.

"These brands and others, including Tampax and Budlight, continue to mock women by paying Dylan to promote their products!" London tweeted.

Dylan Mulvaney , a man famous for mocking women, who has said multiple times he uses Tampons because he menstruates has landed 3 major brand deals in one day.



• Nike Women



• Plaza Hotel



• Mugler



These brands and others including Tampax and Budlight continue to mock… pic.twitter.com/VGLiVebsj4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney also partnered withNike, posting pictures posing in the brand's sports bra despite missing the part they were intended for.

Transgender kids are treated like they are made of gold and applauded for being "brave" by coming out. On the other hand, critics of the progressive movement criticized President Joe Biden for meeting Mulvaney. At the same time, actress Drew Barrymore fell to her knees while celebrating Mulvaney's 365th day as a "girl." Insert eye roll here.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore kneels for Dylan Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, in one of the most bizarre "interviews" you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/VqBSSs9L4g — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 14, 2023



