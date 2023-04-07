Democracy Dies With Indictment
If I Was Trump's Lawyer, How Would I Handle His Case?
Tennessee Republicans Expel Two Democrats Involved in the Leftist Takeover of State Capito...
This Is Who Chicago's New Mayor Says Should Respond to Crime Scenes
ESG Scores: The Problematic Grift
Why Democrats Are Calling for Justice Thomas to Be 'Impeached'
The WSJ Gives Republicans a 'Five-Alarm Warning' About 2024
Cheating 20th Century Prophets: Part I
Is U.S. Manufacturing 'Booming' Under Biden?
Reality Check: The Left Is on the March
Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Tennessee Republicans’ Efforts to Expel Three Democrats
The Madness of Crowds: Sobering Thoughts on Good Friday
Straying Sheep, Saving Shepherd
Education Choice for Children Act Would Be a Total Game Changer
Tipsheet

Trump, GOP Respond to Biden Report Blaming Him for Afghanistan Withdrawal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 07, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former President Trump’s campaign responded after the Biden Administration blamed him for the botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal that killed 13 U.S. service members. 

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized President Joe Biden for failing to take responsibility for his wrongdoing. 

“Biden and his administration are trying to gaslight the American people for their disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan that directly led to American deaths and emboldened the terrorists,” Cheung said, adding, “Biden’s complete erosion of American deterrence can be directly assigned blame for Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, Kim’s decision to restart missile launches, and Xi’s pending decision to invade Taiwan and Chinese spy balloons surveilling American. And those are only the nation-state threats we’re aware of. The world has become a more dangerous place under Joe Biden.”

On Thursday, White House spokesman John Kirby claimed that the Trump Administration left “difficult realities” for Biden and “severely” constrained him, who was committed to ending the war in Afghanistan. However, Trump was no longer in office during the horrific event.

Critics argue that Biden could have been more prepared for the withdrawal, saying the president handled it poorly, leading to chaos. 

Trump took to his Truth Social account to blast “moron” Biden for his inexcusable decisions, which led to children being killed.

“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” the 45th president said. “I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow the killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!”

Recommended

This Is Who Chicago's New Mayor Says Should Respond to Crime Scenes Julio Rosas

Several other Republicans were stunned by a damning report mentioning “Trump more than ISIS.” 

“But the White House still insists they did everything right,” Fox News Prime-time host Jesse Watters said. 

Likewise, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) called the Biden White House’s report “sickening.” 


Tags: TRUMP BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is Who Chicago's New Mayor Says Should Respond to Crime Scenes Julio Rosas
Why Democrats Are Calling for Justice Thomas to Be 'Impeached' Leah Barkoukis
The WSJ Gives Republicans a 'Five-Alarm Warning' About 2024 Leah Barkoukis
Reality Check: The Left Is on the March Guy Benson
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Is U.S. Manufacturing 'Booming' Under Biden? Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
This Is Who Chicago's New Mayor Says Should Respond to Crime Scenes Julio Rosas