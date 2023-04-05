Left-Wing Magazine: Trump Indictment Is a Me Too Win
Tipsheet

CNN Admits Bragg’s Political Witch Hunt Against Trump Is Already Backfiring

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 05, 2023 7:45 PM

Liberal news outlets and their left-wing extremists were disappointed with former President Trump’s arraignment, noticing a substantial lack of evidence brought on by woke prosecutors. 

Following one of the saddest days in America, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked former counsel to the U.S. Assistant Attorney General Carrie Cordero if the charges were what she expected or if she was “unimpressed.”

In response, she called the charges a “little underwhelming.” 

“It was I thought it was gonna be in terms of focusing on the payments that were made, the falsification of the records really tied to the payment that was made to Stormy Daniels,” Cordero said. “There’s not more to it. There are no more violations, tax violations, there’s not an incredible new set of facts that we didn’t know about publicly, it’s really- the facts of this case as they have existed for basically almost seven years.”

Trump’s former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, also joined the left-wing show, admitting that the case against Trump is weak and has grounds to be easily dismissed. 

It’s “even weaker than I feared it would be, and I think it’s easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump,” Bolton said, adding that he was “extraordinarily distressed” by the substance of the indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s political witch hunt against the former president seems to be already backfiring. According to recent polls, Trump has soared in the polls among voters. A Rasmussen Reports study found that in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, Trump would defeat President Joe Biden in a landslide victory, receiving 47 percent of the vote, with Biden only getting 40 percent. 

The 45th president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, which carries a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison. 

Tags: TRUMP

