There's No Coming Back From This
Does Madonna's Concert Post-Nashville Shooting Send the Wrong Message
Mayorkas Explains Why He Doesn't Use 'Crisis' to Describe Border Chaos
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Just Evil?
Has It Already Backfired?
Audrey Hale’s Last Cry for Help
Democrats Reintroduce Radical Abortion Bill in GOP-Controlled House
Trump’s Legal Team Makes Major Decision Regarding Indictment
MTG’s Appearance On 60 Minutes Faces Major Liberal Backlash
CNN Panics That Trump's 'Mugshot' Would Make Him Even More Iconic and Popular
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Migrant Babies Left Abandoned at the Southern Border
Here's All the Crimes Alvin Bragg Shrugged Off to Go After Trump
Does Truth Matter?
Tipsheet

Manchin Defends Trump Against Woke DA’s Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 02, 2023 7:20 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are coming to former President Trump’s side to defend him against some Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated indictment. 

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) said flag Bragg must “remove all doubt” in the American judicial process, warning that the witch hunt against Trump will further divide the country. 

“It's a very sad time for America to go through what we're going through now," Manchin said. "People are being divided, and they think that justice might be biased. We have to make sure that we wait to see what comes out next week, and I hope they do their job. And I’ve said this, no one's above the law, but no one should be targeted by the law, especially through the political process. So we'll wait and see next week. I hope they are very thorough."

CNN anchor Dana Bash asked the Democrat if he thought Bragg was unfairly targeting Trump. 

“No, I'm saying you have to remove all doubt," Manchin replied. "You have to remove all doubt. You have to make sure you cross every t and dot every I, as they say. But you know that no person, the president, myself, or anybody else in Congress, no matter what your status is, in the United States of America, you're not above the law. And on the other hand, no person should be targeted by the law either. So let's make sure that's cleared up, and let's see where it goes."

Manchin admitted that it is a sad time for America, adding that people no longer believe our democracy works. 

Recommended

Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough

Additionally, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr advised not to put Trump on the stand, saying it would be a bad idea. 

“Generally, I think it's a bad idea to go on the stand, and I think it's a particularly bad idea to put Trump because he lacks all self-control, and it'd be tough to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion," Barr told Fox News Sunday.

Barr also accused Bragg of “interfering with a federal election process."

“It's actually Bragg that seems to me that's jumped into the federal arena," Barr said. "He's interfering in a federal election process, and his case is built on an alleged violation of federal law. He wouldn't be able to survive the statute of limitations and not be able to juice what is a misdemeanor into a felony without claiming there's a violation of federal law. So, he's the one that's essentially weighed into the federal arena."

Americans are jumping to defend Trump; in the 48 hours of Trump being indicted, he brought in over $5 million worth of donations, mostly from first-time donors. 


Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough
Trump’s Legal Team Makes Major Decision Regarding Indictment Sarah Arnold
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Just Evil? Derek Hunter
Notice Anything Odd About How NBC News Described How Police Stopped the Nashville Shooter Matt Vespa
Here's All the Crimes Alvin Bragg Shrugged Off to Go After Trump Mia Cathell
Does Madonna's Concert Post-Nashville Shooting Send the Wrong Message Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough