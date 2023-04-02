Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his official run for the 2024 White House.

“I have made a decision, and my decision is I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson told ABC News. "While the formal announcement will be later in April, in Bentonville, I want to make it clear to you…I am going to be running. And the reason is I've traveled the country for six months, and I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America.”

Hutchinson served two terms as the state’s governor, replaced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He made trips to Iowa earlier this year, hinting at a potential run.

Hutchinson is the third Republican to announce a 2024 campaign. He will face former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, should he decide to run.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to make a bid for the Oval Office.

Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out of the race in the wake of woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment against him but acknowledged the former president probably won't do so.

“Well, he should,” Hutchinson said.“But at the same time, we know he’s not [going to]. And there’s not any constitutional requirement. I don’t like the idea of the charges from what I’ve seen coming out of New York, but the process has got to work, and we’ve got to have respect for our criminal justice system but also for the office of the presidency.”

