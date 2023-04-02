There's No Coming Back From This
Does Madonna's Concert Post-Nashville Shooting Send the Wrong Message
Notice Anything Odd About How NBC News Described How Police Stopped the Nashville...
Mayorkas Explains Why He Doesn't Use 'Crisis' to Describe Border Chaos
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Just Evil?
Has It Already Backfired?
Audrey Hale’s Last Cry for Help
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 159: Five Reasons Why Palm Sunday Is Meaningful
Migrant Babies Left Abandoned at the Southern Border
Here's All the Crimes Alvin Bragg Shrugged Off to Go After Trump
Does Truth Matter?
Why Ron DeSantis Shouldn’t Run for President in 2024
Leftist WaPo Admits Trump Indictment a 'Poor Test Case' for Prosecuting the Former-Preside...
New Bill Would Criminalize ‘Abortion Trafficking’ of Minors
Tipsheet

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 02, 2023 10:15 AM

Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his official run for the 2024 White House. 

“I have made a decision, and my decision is I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson told ABC News. "While the formal announcement will be later in April, in Bentonville, I want to make it clear to you…I am going to be running. And the reason is I've traveled the country for six months, and I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America.”

Hutchinson served two terms as the state’s governor, replaced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He made trips to Iowa earlier this year, hinting at a potential run. 

Hutchinson is the third Republican to announce a 2024 campaign. He will face former President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, should he decide to run. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to make a bid for the Oval Office. 

Hutchinson called on Trump to drop out of the race in the wake of woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment against him but acknowledged the former president probably won't do so. 

“Well, he should,” Hutchinson said.“But at the same time, we know he’s not [going to]. And there’s not any constitutional requirement. I don’t like the idea of the charges from what I’ve seen coming out of New York, but the process has got to work, and we’ve got to have respect for our criminal justice system but also for the office of the presidency.”

Recommended

Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough



Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough
Here's All the Crimes Alvin Bragg Shrugged Off to Go After Trump Mia Cathell
Notice Anything Odd About How NBC News Described How Police Stopped the Nashville Shooter Matt Vespa
Does Madonna's Concert Post-Nashville Shooting Send the Wrong Message Matt Vespa
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Just Evil? Derek Hunter
Audrey Hale’s Last Cry for Help Mark Lewis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough