Newsom Attacks Republicans In Latest Bid to Become Relevant

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is once again attacking Republicans, who he claims are the biggest threat to the U.S.

On Friday, Newsom announced he is launching an organization that opposes Republican leaders in other states by going after their policies.

Newsom claims the "Campaign for Democracy" will help stop "authoritarian leaders" who are "so hell-bent on gaining power" from damaging the nation.

"We're going on the road to take the fight to states where freedom is most under attack, where Republican leaders ban books, criminalize doctors, fire teachers, intimidate librarians, kidnap migrants, target trans kids, stoke racism, condone antisemitism, force the victims of rape and incest to carry their attacker's baby, where they ignore the will of the people, and they make it harder to vote and easier to buy assault weapons," Newsom said in a video posted to Twitter.

He said that GOP leaders in red states are attacking American's freedoms, while taking shots at Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Greg Abbott (R-TX), Tate Reeves (R-MS), and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR).

"We're going to these states and investing in people and organizations where they're fighting back. We know we have a big battle coming, which is why we'll help lead the fight to make sure we elect leaders in 2024 who believe in Democracy," Newsom said, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Newsom took attacked DeSantis in the video, calling him "a cowardly bully who has gained political power by scapegoating minorities." He also urged Americans not to vote for the Florida governor because he "reportedly" fights to take away rights. The California governor targeted DeSantis's recent move of banning inappropriate books from schools and accused him of targeting transgender kids.

On the organization's website, DeSantis and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) were among those listed as threats. He claimed McCarthy was selling out the country's Democracy so that he could hold on to power in D.C.

Newsom and his wife will reportedly be touring Republican-led states over the next week to boost the profile of the Democratic candidate's red states.

Several have speculated Newsom's travels are a pre-cursor for a potential 2024 presidential bid. However, he has insisted that he would not run for president if Biden is still in the picture.

NEW: I'm launching a new organization, Campaign for Democracy.



America is in an existential struggle for democracy.



Extremist Republicans are systematically attacking the very foundations of our free society -- denying women equality, attacking https://t.co/dhkSqoB0db… pic.twitter.com/cvdJu9mNro — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 30, 2023



