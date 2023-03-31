I’m Done Tolerating Psycho Freaks
MTG Calls For Protests In NYC Tuesday Ahead of Trump Arraignment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 31, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) calls for Americans to protest against the politically motivated "witch hunt" indictment of former President Trump led by woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. 

"I'm going to New York on Tuesday. We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!" Greene tweeted, which is the day Trump is expected to be arraigned.

Her remarks come after New York City Police officers were told to arrive at work at 7 am on Friday in uniform and to prepare to counter any civil unrest. Trump's lawyers reportedly talked with prosecutors for the president to surrender himself for arrest and fingerprinting on Tuesday afternoon. In addition, Trump's U.S. Secret Service security detail contacted local law enforcement about his scheduled Manhattan Criminal Court arrest.

"New York, put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I'll see you on Tuesday," the Republican said in a follow-up tweet. 

Greene posted several times to her social media account saying she stood with Trump, insisting he is innocent. 

The Trans Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's One Thing Standing in the Way Leah Barkoukis

She condemned the Democratic Party for promoting a civil war, adding that Trump did not break the law. 

"They know more than anyone because they've been trying for years to find a way to put him in jail, and they can't," she said. "But now they have a complete fool deranged enough to try because he is backed by Soros. And Soros wants the war to destabilize America and gain full control." 

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina said that the former president wouldn't resist arrest nor be handcuffed when he surrenders himself and is preparing to challenge the charges with court motions.

Despite Greene coming to Trump's side, Trump did not protests in his reaction post following the groundbreaking news on Thursday. Instead, he vowed to "throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office." 


