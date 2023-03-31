John Fetterman Released From Hospital After Suffering From Severe Depression

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after his weeks-long stay for depression.

In a statement, Fetterman said he is in remission following his stint at the facility for mental health issues.

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," Fetterman said. "I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but I want everyone to know that depression is treatable and treatment works. This isn't about politics — right now, there are people who are suffering from depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Last year, the Democrat suffered a stroke while campaigning to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. His doctors have insisted that Fetterman can work without restrictions despite struggling to communicate while debating with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

In January, Fetterman began his six-year Senate term; however, he checked himself into the hospital just a month for severe depression. Before this, his aides said that the Democrat had not been himself, describing him as withdrawn and having no interest in talking or eating.

"Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, said at the time.

While Fetterman was in the hospital, he reportedly was still being briefed daily, issuing statements, and sponsoring legislation while being in the hospital.