Tipsheet

Anti-Gun Protestors Storm Tennessee Capitol Demanding Gun Control

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/John Amis

Hundreds of protestors flooded the Tennessee Capitol Building on Thursday to rally for gun control following the deadly shooting at the Covenant school by a transgender attacker. 

The protesters climbed the steps of the Capitol as choral music played in the background while they carried signs and chanted, “what do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!”

However, the protestors never indicated how Second Amendment restrictions could have stopped the 28-year-old from opening fire at the Christian school. 

One protestor’s sign read “Make Murder More Difficult,” while another read “do better, Tim,” referring to Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.). 

WKRN’s Chris O’Brien pointed out that some protestors called out, “where is Marsha?” referring to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn), which she and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn) have introduced legislation to set aside $900 million in grants so that schools can hire off-duty police officers, retired officers, and veterans, to help keep students and staff safe. 

The rally was planned by AWAKE, a Tennessee nonprofit dedicated to improving conditions for women and children in the state. A day before, they recruited protestors to form at the state’s capitol building to demand more gun control.

“Then we will sing, and we will let our elected officials know we demand an end to gun violence, and we demand common sense gun laws,” the social media post read. 

On Monday, Audrey “Aiden” Hale fatally shot six people, including three children. Despite being under medical care for an “emotional disorder,” the transgender attacker somehow possessed seven weapons. Hale was shot dead on the scene by police officers following the shooting inside the school. 


