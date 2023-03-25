Republicans Criticize Biden’s Response to Airstrikes In Iran: 'Too Little, Too Late'

Republicans criticized President Joe Biden’s response to drone and rocket attacks in Syria that led to the death of a US contractor and wounded six other Americans.

Biden’s actions towards the airstrikes highlight his weaknesses as a president towards other world leaders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that the blame lies on Biden, adding he let Americans down once again.

“I fear General Milley and Secretary of Defense Austin are not proving to be up to the task of providing the deterrence America needs to remain safe. However, the ultimate blame for the failing foreign policy and military situation we find ourselves in lies with President Biden,” Graham said in a tweet.

On Thursday, Biden ordered retaliatory airstrikes in response to the fatal drone attack in Syria on a coalition base. Iranian-backed proxy forces launched rockets at a US base in northeast Syria a day later.

“President Biden owes it to those Americans fighting radical Islam to respond vigorously to any attack on them and their position by Iranian proxies. Unfortunately, the weak, uncertain response to the initial attack obviously did not work,” Graham continued.

Graham argued against Biden’s ineffective actions to the attacks, saying his response would pave the way for future attacks.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) also claimed Biden’s retaliatory strikes were too late.

“Indefensible that American life must be lost before Joe Biden acts,” Cotton tweeted. “Had he responded in force to dozens of earlier Iranian attacks, this tragedy could have been prevented. [Austin] needs to explain why he isn’t doing more to deter Iran.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) called out Biden for failing to impose sanctions against Iran and cozying up to the country with a “flawed ‘nuclear agreement.”

“Iranian proxies have attacked US servicemembers nearly 80 times. What has President Biden done about it?… Failed to hit Iran’s regime where it hurts, their wallets, by enforcing much-needed sanctions,” Ernst wrote in a tweet. “The Biden admin’s continued doctrine of appeasement has cost American lives and emboldened our adversaries.”

However, Biden argued that his response was necessary, adding that he did not want to cause conflict with Iran.

"Make no mistake, the United States does not, does not, I emphasize, seek conflict with Iran," Biden told reporters on Friday. “But be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people.”