Jordan, Comer Respond to Woke DA Alvin Bragg, Accuse Him of Creating Danger Amid Trump Probe

House Republicans respond to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid his probe against former President Trump.

In a letter addressed to Bragg, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), James Comer (R-KY), and Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) are requesting him to fully cooperate with the House oversight committee in providing relevant documents and testimony.

They accused the woke DA of using political pressure to indict Trump unfairly, which the former president calls a “political which hunt.”

“Under political pressure from left-wing activists and former prosecutors in your office, are reportedly planning to use an alleged federal campaign finance violation, previously declined by federal prosecutors, as a vehicle to extend the statute of limitations on an otherwise misdemeanor offense and indict for the first time in history a former President of the United States,” the letter reads.

The Republicans also claim Bragg is upgrading a misdemeanor charge to a felony to punish Trump. They pointed out how, at the same time, the DA’s office is letting criminals who commit felonies off the hook, charging them with just misdemeanors.

“Even with downgrading more than half of your felony cases to misdemeanors, your office’s conviction rate when prosecuting serious felony charges was reported to be just 51 percent.11 Your misdemeanor conviction rate dropped sharply— from 53 percent to 28 percent. Your policies have allowed career “criminals [to] run[ ] the streets” of Manhattan13—creating such a danger that a judge in your district has taken notice,” the letter continues.

They continued to say that state or local officials have no need to investigate Trump, arguing Bragg’s only motive is to arrest a right-wing president who is a threat to Democrates.

The Republicans believe they have the right to consider whether Congress should take legislative action to protect the former President from politically motivated prosecutions by state and local officials.

Bragg is under scrutiny for going after Trump after he allegedly paid hush money to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. Last week, Trump took to his social media account to speculate that the woke DA would indict him last Tuesday. However, no arrest has yet to be made.