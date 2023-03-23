Armed Russian Jets Flying Over U.S. Bases Prove Just How Weak of a President Biden Is

Armed Russian jets have flown over the U.S. military base in Syria every day in March, violating a 4-year-old agreement between the U.S. and Russia. Yet President Joe Biden does nothing to stop this.

Russian jets have violated the airspace about 25 times this month, compared to zero times in February and 14 in January. In addition, according to sources, Russian aircraft have confidently acted aggressively toward U.S. bases in a way that is not typical of an organized military force.

“They’re regularly flying directly overhead of our units, and I’ve defined directly overhead as within about a mile, no more than a mile offset one side or the other, while we’ve got forces right there on the ground at ATG,” Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, combined forces air component commander for U.S. Central Command, told NBC News. “So it’s an uncomfortable situation.”

Grynkewich believes the Russian military has no plans to use weapons against the United States. However, he says it does increase the risk of miscalculation.

Some Russian aircraft carry air-to-air weapons, and others have air-to-ground munitions. These weapons can include radar-guided and heat-seeking missiles and bombs.

In 2019, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. and Russia were created to fly over Syria to avoid accidental provocative encounters. However, both countries agreed that direct overflight of each other’s positions on the ground, especially with armed aircraft, was unacceptable.

However, the Russians have ignored these rules in the past few months, flying over U.S. bases. On the other hand, the Russian military insists the U.S. stays away from Russian airspace, which we do.

Biden’s weakness towards foreign countries has allowed them to attack and take advantage of the nation. Moreover, he has shown world leaders how frail he is, refusing to take charge.

For instance, Biden won’t stand up to China, practically in bed with the communist country, and emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) criticized Biden, saying that the U.S. has a “weak president, and he’s creating a very dangerous world.”