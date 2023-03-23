Biden Bolts to Canada With No Plans to Visit East Palestine, Ohio
Even Democrats Find Testimony From TikTok CEO 'Preposterous'
Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration
Here's the New Asylum Policy the US and Canada Adopted
Adios: Cuban Player Defects During World Baseball Classic
Here's Why I Identify As a Black San Francisco Resident
The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment
Stanford College Republicans Names and Shames Students Who Intimidated School Dean
Nikki Haley Says It's Abusive for Trans Women to Use Female Bathrooms. She...
Mopping Up for Biden
Anti-Gun Protestors Arrested After Storming House Judiciary Hearing on Gun Control
World Athletics to Exclude Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events
ATF Torched Over New Rule That Turns Millions Into Felons
Transgender Athlete Wins NYC Women’s Cycling Event
Tipsheet

Armed Russian Jets Flying Over U.S. Bases Prove Just How Weak of a President Biden Is

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 23, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Armed Russian jets have flown over the U.S. military base in Syria every day in March, violating a 4-year-old agreement between the U.S. and Russia. Yet President Joe Biden does nothing to stop this. 

Russian jets have violated the airspace about 25 times this month, compared to zero times in February and 14 in January. In addition, according to sources, Russian aircraft have confidently acted aggressively toward U.S. bases in a way that is not typical of an organized military force.

“They’re regularly flying directly overhead of our units, and I’ve defined directly overhead as within about a mile, no more than a mile offset one side or the other, while we’ve got forces right there on the ground at ATG,” Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, combined forces air component commander for U.S. Central Command, told NBC News. “So it’s an uncomfortable situation.”

Grynkewich believes the Russian military has no plans to use weapons against the United States. However, he says it does increase the risk of miscalculation. 

Some Russian aircraft carry air-to-air weapons, and others have air-to-ground munitions. These weapons can include radar-guided and heat-seeking missiles and bombs.

In 2019, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. and Russia were created to fly over Syria to avoid accidental provocative encounters. However, both countries agreed that direct overflight of each other’s positions on the ground, especially with armed aircraft, was unacceptable.

Recommended

The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment Matt Vespa

However, the Russians have ignored these rules in the past few months, flying over U.S. bases. On the other hand, the Russian military insists the U.S. stays away from Russian airspace, which we do. 

Biden’s weakness towards foreign countries has allowed them to attack and take advantage of the nation. Moreover, he has shown world leaders how frail he is, refusing to take charge. 

For instance, Biden won’t stand up to China, practically in bed with the communist country, and emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. 

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) criticized Biden, saying that the U.S. has a “weak president, and he’s creating a very dangerous world.” 

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment Matt Vespa
There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump Katie Pavlich
ATF Torched Over New Rule That Turns Millions Into Felons Madeline Leesman
He's Running Guy Benson
There Is No Hope for the Regime Media Kurt Schlichter
Stanford College Republicans Names and Shames Students Who Intimidated School Dean Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment Matt Vespa