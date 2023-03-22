Tim Scott 2024? How the Republican Is Making Plans to be the 47th President

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) looks to be inching closer to a potential 2024 presidential bid, laying the groundwork by planning events in Republican primary states.

Scott is heading to Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that kick off the Republican presidential nominating calendar, sparking rumors he may be gearing up to take on former President Trump and potentially Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) in the next election.

A person close to Scott told Politico that the Republican will make a decision "sooner rather than later" and is "taking steps to run for president."

He will also visit Charleston, South Carolina, to hold a two-day donor, including a reception, dinner, and breakfast the following day. In addition, Scott is expected to discuss policies and give a "political update,"— which could be a possible presidential announcement.

Scott is currently making the rounds on his "Faith in America" listening tour, which he says will help him decide for 2024, adding that he has gotten "tremendous feedback."

According to sources, the events' invitations were sent to national and South Carolina GOP donors, which reportedly means Scott will run for the White House.

Last month, Scott told Fox News that "the mission" should precede "the position" in the presidential election.

His "mission" centers on his vision for a "new American sunrise," which champions parents, capitalism, and the conservative message.

"We have to be the kind of champions and enthusiasts that attract more people to our side. We have to have more converts to the conservative message," he said during a Club for a Growth dinner speech. "We must be the party of parents. We must say that every single parent deserves a choice because every single parent deserves a chance. We must soundly champion free markets and capitalism. We must take our messages into the corridors of the poorest zip codes in America."

Additionally, an anonymous advisor to Trump told Politico that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is pushing for Scott to be the former president's running mate should he win the Republican nomination.

However, a source from Scott's team debunked that idea, adding that the "quickest way to get on the outs with Team Scott is to think of this as an exercise for vice president."