Tipsheet

CNN Crew Robbed While Reporting on Woke City's Rampant Crime

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 19, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

A CNN crew was robbed in San Francisco while reporting the city's rampant crime problem. 

CNN correspondent Kyung Lah detailed how the crew's rental car was vandalized and their bags stolen, which contained their driver's licenses and passports, while she was conducting an interview for the network. 

"Got robbed. Again," Lah said in a tweet. "[CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I was at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous."

The photo posted to her tweet showed their car's back window smashed in with glass everywhere, all happening within seconds. 

Lah said that their security guard "tried to grab the crooks" but had to resort to just taking a photo of the license plate of the criminal's getaway car. 

"To the jerks who stole our stuff— I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught," Lah continued. "San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here, and I've loved my time there. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough."

Lah acknowledged the irony of the situation, saying that she and her co-worker were in "San Francisco doing a story about voter discontent bc of rampant street crime." 

She then praised Southwest Airlines for allowing her to board the plane despite having her ID stolen. 

"Bc so many people get their cars broken into and their bags stolen, @SouthwestAir was very used to my lack-of-ID problem and smoothly gave me my ticket after a brief security check. Off to TSA now," Lah's tweet read. 


