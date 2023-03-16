Kamala Harris Has No Clue What She's Doing

In another instance where the Biden Administration proved it had no clue what it was doing, Vice President Kamala Harris had trouble explaining her role.

During an appearance on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harris stumbled over the host's question asking her to define the vice president's job.

The liberal host began by noting Harris's love of the HBO show, Veep, asking her if it was accurate, pointing out that the main character is often frustrated by the vague duties of the role.

"There are bits of it that are actually quite accurate," Harris replied, continuing to answer the question by rambling on about President Joe Biden.

In case no one was aware, Harris made it clear that Biden is the president of the United States.

"I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is the president of the United States," she said, adding, "he is a true partner, and he understands that job. But he's an extraordinary leader, and I wish people could see what I see because there's only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk," Harris continued. "And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he's an extraordinary leader. He really is."

Colbert pointed out that Harris didn't exactly answer his question.

"That's an excellent answer, and the question was, 'What's the job of the vice president? And your answer is part of the job, I'm guessing," he asked.

Still avoiding the question, Harris described a recent "example" of one of her current duties, which was attending the Munich Security Conference last month to declare that Russia had committed "crimes against humanity" in its invasion of Ukraine.

Colbert stumps @VP Harris on what her job is. pic.twitter.com/gAAcRNjG2q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

Critics have compared Harris to the HBO show based on her countless embarrassing gaffes and blunders, which have often become viral.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, nearly 50 percent of Americans disapprove of Harris's job as vice president. Last year, that numbered dipped to record low levels, with only 28 percent of voters favoring her.