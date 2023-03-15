Chip Roy Endorses Ron DeSantis for President: 'A Man of Conviction, Who Unapologetically Loves America'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) formally endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) for president, despite the Governor not yet making a 2024 bid for the White House.

On Wednesday, Roy sent an email showing his support for the Florida governor, praising him for his courageous leadership over any other contender for the 2024 race, including former President Trump.

“The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course. America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination,” Roy stated in his email.

Roy, who serves as the policy chairman for the Freedom Caucus, called DeSantis an ideal candidate as a “man of conviction” who puts his faith and family first.

“That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Governor DeSantis is a man of conviction — a man who puts his faith in God first as a dedicated husband and father. He grew up a blue-collar kid who worked hard, got a great education, and used it immediately to serve his country,” Roy continued.

His email highlighted several of DeSantis’s achievements, including his fight against the woke mob, the Left’s authoritarian Covid-19 mandates, and a defender of the nation’s southern border. Roy described the Governor as a true American who loves his country and is unafraid to fight for our freedoms.

“He loves America unapologetically but loves freedom and the rule of law even more, with the courage to fight for both. As Governor, he unequivocally has made Florida stronger and freer. Economic growth and prosperity in Florida surged upon his firm rejection of the devastating COVID mandates foisted upon us by foolishly empowered Washington bureaucrats. He stared down woke corporate America and higher education. And he stood with Texas in defense of our border – sending a message to elites in Martha’s Vineyard that they cannot ignore the human and economic toll of open borders,” Roy added.

Roy’s endorsement shows that conservatives who were and may still be die-hard Trump supporters—such as Roy himself—approve of DeSantis as the 2024 Republican nominee, bringing fresh blood into D.C.