Eric Adams Plans to Use Hard-Working Taxpayer's Money to Send Illegal Migrants to College

New York City Democrat mayor Eric Adams is fueling the flames as President Joe Biden's border crisis wreaks havoc on the country.

In his latest plan, Adams wants to use hardworking taxpayer's money to send illegal migrants to college, a bill that could cost up to $1.2 million in the first year.

The Democrat wants to provide at least 100 illegal migrants with 12 months of classes equipped with room and board in upstate Sullivan County.

The pilot program will be overseen by Adams' newly created Office of Asylum Seeker Operations, which focuses on the resettlement and legal services, as well as a new 24/7 arrival center for asylum seekers.

"The mayor's office is giving us money for things like supplies for people to live on, and the dorms and food," spokesman Michael Rosen of The Center for Discovery said.

Adams' program is set to begin in the spring with the migrants living on the SUNY campus, learning English, American culture, and personal finance. They will also participate in training for healthcare, culinary arts, and farming jobs.

"We're hoping that they would find an interest in that work after the year is up, but they're free to do whatever they want or go back to the city," Rosen said.

Rosen noted that if the plan is successful, Adams wants it to become a permanent program.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) accused Adams of "making a permanent welfare system for illegal immigrants in New York State."

"By spending New Yorker's hard-earned taxpayer dollars on college classes for migrants, he is incentivizing and rewarding illegal immigration simply to export the crisis of Democrats' own making out of New York City," Stefanik said in a statement to the New York Post.

An internal memo from the New York City Office of Management and Budget revealed the city would spend an estimated $4.2 billion on costs related to illegal migrants and asylum seekers that would be paid through June 30, 2023, and the end of the fiscal year 2024.

Since April 2021, over 50,000 migrants have arrived in the Democrat-run city, with tens of thousands living in hotels with swanky amenities— all paid for by taxpayers.

Earlier this week, Adams announced a blueprint called "The Road Forward," which is designed to address Manhattan's response to the asylum seeker crisis and is "a designated leader to resolve the national border crisis and coordinate all relevant agencies and entities, including those in localities where migrants settle."