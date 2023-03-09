Kari Lake Backs Trump, Bashes DeSantis: 'It's Trump's Turn'

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ) is taking sides as the 2024 presidential election heats up.

Lake fired shots at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), telling him to move over and let former President Trump take the Republican nominee.

"[It's] President Trump's turn," Lake said during an interview on Newsmax, urging DeSantis to finish his term in Florida and wait to run until after Trump is no longer in the picture.

"I think Ron DeSantis is an effective governor; there's no doubt about that. The people of Florida just reelected him. I'm assuming when they reelected him, they were hoping he'd stay around for a while," Lake said.

Lake pointed out his relatively young age, noting that at 44, he still has a long political road ahead of him compared to other politicians.

"I guess he's in his 40s. He's about ten years younger than me," Lake continued. "He's got a long political future ahead of him, and I think he should respect that the people just voted him in as governor and serve out that term for the people of Florida."

The Republican then questioned how DeSantis would perform under foreign policy pressures, claiming that people around the governor are the type to push for war.

Lake's remarks come after a report revealed she is eyeing to be Trump's 2024 potential running mate.

According to the report, the 45th president wants a woman to run alongside him this time, adding that Lake could help him secure votes from suburban women to defeat President Joe Biden.

However, allies of Trump told Axios that Trump does not want a running mate who may outshine him on the campaign trail, citing that she may look to make a bid for the White House during the four years as vice president.

In last week's CPAC Republican primary straw poll, Trump overwhelmingly won the top spot with 62 percent support compared to just 20 percent support for DeSantis.

The poll also found that Lake had the most support as a vice presidential candidate, with 20 percent, while DeSantis received just 14 percent.