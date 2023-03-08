Ron DeSantis Asks Biden to Allow Novak Djokovic to Come to Florida By Boat

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) called out President Joe Biden for refusing to let tennis pro Novak Djokovic from competing in the Miami Open, asking Biden if he could come to Florida by boat to participate.

“The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner [sic] travelers,” DeSantis wrote a letter to Biden. “Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete.”

Djokovic is one of the world’s most high-profile, unvaccinated athletes who has stood his ground against the Left’s authoritarian regime and was forced to miss the 2022 Australian and U.S. Open due to his vaccination status.

DeSantis pointed out a flaw in Biden’s rules, noting that under current U.S. law, the tennis player would be in violation of the CDC’s policy that all non-citizens or non-U.S. immigrants must be fully vaccinated before arriving in the U.S. via air.

“I note that since the onset of COVID-19, Mr. Djokovic has visited the United States twice — including once during your presidency — without any apparent health incident,” DeSantis pointed out. “It is also not clear to me why, even by the terms of your own proclamation, Mr. Djokovic could not legally enter this country via boat. Please confirm no later than Friday, March 10, 2023, that this method of travel into Florida would be permissible.”

DeSantis highlighted the thousands of illegal migrants Biden has allowed into the U.S. through the southern border, which presumably, most, if not all, have not been vaccinated against Covid.

The Biden Administration has “pointedly allowed thousands of unvaccinated migrants to enter our country through the southern border. The current ‘travel ban’ as applied to Mr. Djokovic — and presumably millions of other potential unvaccinated foreign visitors — seems completely ungrounded in logic, common sense, or any genuine concern for the health and welfare of the American people.”

The Florida governor urged Biden to stop playing politics and give the “American people what they want.”

On Sunday, Djokovic withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Hills, Calif., after being denied an exemption. However, he is currently still listed as eligible to play in the Miami Open.

The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.



Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023



