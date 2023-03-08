Nobel Prize Winner Fires Back at Typical Democrat Smear
Major Data Breach Hits Hundreds of Lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 08, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A prominent DC Health Link data breach affected hundreds of lawmakers and staff in both chambers on Capitol Hill. 

The size of the data breach was not immediately apparent. However, the FBI believes data from hundreds of House and Senate members were stolen. In addition, according to a top House official, the breach exposed the Personal Identifiable Information" of enrollees who had information on DC Health Link.

"Speaker McCarthy and Democratic Leader Jeffries have formally requested additional information from DC Health Link on what data was taken, who was impacted, and what steps they are taking — including providing monitoring protections — to protect House victims of this breach," the House chief administrative officer said in an email to members.

Authorities are currently working on a list of names whose personal information was compromised. 

"It is important to note that at this time, it does not appear that Members of the House of Representatives were the specific target of the attack," the chief administrative officer said. 

A notice sent to the members confirms that the "data [stolen] included the full names, date of enrollment, relationship (self, spouse, child), and email address, but no other Personally Identifiable Information (PII)."

Out of an "abundance of caution," lawmakers are strongly encouraged to freeze family credit at three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and Transunion.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have also requested information regarding the security breach. 


