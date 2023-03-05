Here's Who Won CPAC's Republican Primary Straw Poll

Former President Trump is making a comeback in the polls, overwhelmingly winning the top spot in Conservative Political Action Conference's (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 Republican nomination.

According to the poll, 62 percent support Trump as the next president, while Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) trailed far behind with 20 percent support.

Businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his candidacy earlier this week, came in at a low five percent.

The poll also found that Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee in 2022, Kari Lake has the most support as a vice presidential candidate with 20 percent, while DeSantis received just 14 percent.

Trump has topped first place in the poll in each of the previous five CPAC straw polls, which suggests the former president is still relevant despite DeSantis's growing population.

Last year, Trump gained 59 percent of the support as the Florida governor came in at 28 percent.

Despite never mentioning his name, Trump fired shots at DeSantis during his speech at the event.

"We're not going back to people that want to destroy our great Social Security system. Even some in our own party," Trump said, adding, "I wonder who that might be."

DeSantis recently made headlines for favoring raising the retirement age and privatizing Social Security and Medicare.

While speaking with reporters at CPAC, Trump was asked several questions about his relationship with DeSantis and his potential presidency.

"I've always had a good relationship with him, But it's much too early to talk about," Trump said when asked about DeSantis being a possible vice presidential candidate.

He also vowed political revenge against "our enemies" who are "lunatics and maniacs."

DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy, is widely expected to launch a White House run this spring.