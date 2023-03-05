Newsom Flees California as Hundreds Remain Trapped In Snow

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is being criticized for leaving the state on "personal travel" while hundreds remain trapped in snow-covered mountain communities.

One week after a snow blizzard stranded residents of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, and other San Bernardino Mountains towns, Newsom finally declared a state of emergency. However, as of Saturday, the California National Guard had failed to arrive in the areas.

"Desperate San Bernardino County residents were wondering when National Guard troops would arrive. Residents said hundreds of people have recently lined up for food, dog food, and firewood at community distribution events. Many of them left empty-handed," according to the Los Angeles Times.

With the power being out and residents running out of food and medicine, they are frantically trying to stay alive and warm as rescue efforts continue to fall short.

But don't worry; the state governor has made it out safely. Whew.

Critics are roasting the Democrat for failing to take action in helping his residents seek safety.

"Californians are trapped in their homes without power. More storms are on the way. And Governor Newsom has just left the state for 'personal travel,'" Rep. Kevin Kiley R(-Calif) tweeted.

He also called Newsom to "immediately seek a Major Disaster Declaration from the President."

Newsom, however, was too busy attacking Republicans on social media to notice.

They are not pro-life. https://t.co/77emBtAFru — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 3, 2023

"May not have been the best timing for Newsom to go out of state on personal travel," San Francisco Chronicle columnist Emily Hoeven tweeted.

Despite Newsom successfully overcoming a recall effort in 2021, the majority of Californians don't want to see him launch a campaign for the 2024 White House.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 70 percent of California voters do not think Newsom should place a bid for the White House, leaving only 22 percent to believe the governor should run in 2024.