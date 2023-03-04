'I'm Begging You...Get Our People Out of Here': East Palestine Residents Erupt at...
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris's Husband Has a Message For All the Super-Progressive, Woke, Liberal Men Out There

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 04, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, spoke out against so-called "toxic masculinity," promising to condemn it every chance he gets…because nothing more important is happening in the country right now. 

"Can we just talk about masculinity for a moment? Has being second gentleman changed your view of perceived gender roles and what it means to be a man?" MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart asked Emhoff during an interview. 

In response, Emhoff claimed there was "too much masculine toxicity out there." 

"This is something I have thought about a lot, and we've kind of confused what it means to be a man, what it means to be masculine," Emhoff said. "You've got this trope out there where you have to be tough, angry, and lash out to be strong."

Emhoff, who was once a high-powered lawyer who sold AK-47s worldwide, will now use his "platform" to push against toxic masculinity, such as normalizing men to take on a more soft, feminine role. 

As The National Desk puts it, he joins "a crowd of liberals who have condemned toxic masculinity." 

Emhoff's remarks follow Hollywood movie director James Cameron's comments claiming that testosterone is a "toxin."

"I always think of [testosterone] as a toxin that you have to slowly work out of your system," Cameron said. 

Additionally, a movie directed by woke Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-Calif) wife told the audience that telling a young boy to "man up" is one of the most destructive phrases he can hear. 

And in 2021, Rhode Island College began offering a course on "The Rhetoric of Toxic Masculinity," claiming former President Trump is the model picture for the progressive idea. 

Tags: WOKE

