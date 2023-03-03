Time for a Reckoning Against the Mexican Cartels and China
East Palestine Residents Demand Norfolk Southern to Own Up to Their Mistake During Townhall

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

East Palestine, Ohio residents erupt in anger for the second time during a town hall as the Norfolk Southern CEO, Alan Shaw, failed to show up, sending a representative from the company instead. 

The official faced questions from concerned residents after a train derailed, causing toxic chemicals to fill the air and water.

Residents yelled, "don't lie to us," and "where's Alan?" as emotions ran high due to a lack of resources and information on their safety and health. 

"We are sorry. We're very sorry for what happened. We feel horrible about it," representative Darrell Wilson said. 

Residents continued to yell at Wilson, telling him to "evacuate us" and "do the right thing." 

"Get my grandchildren out of here!" a man reportedly yelled. "If you care about us, get our grandkids out."

Wilson said the company plans to fully clean up the site and test the area until all the contamination is gone.

However, the Ohio residents were not pleased with his comments, failing to believe him after more than a month since the incident, with nothing being done thus far. 

"By the grace of god, get our people out of here," an angered resident yelled. 

"How long is that going to take? I'm watching my family slowly dying in front of my eyes. It's been a month," another said. 

Despite the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) allegedly claiming it has tested more than 600 residences for chemicals, several people said they were struggling to get someone to test their homes. 

Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown

Many residents also explained the ongoing health issues they have suffered since the incident, to which Wilson replied, "seek medical care." 

