Californians Overwhelmingly Do Not Want Newsom to Run for President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 02, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/ Aaron Kehoe

Over 500,000people have fled the state of California in the last two years thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif) far-left policies. 

Unaffordable housing, ravaging homelessness, crowds, crime, and pollution in urban areas —also plagued by the homeless— are some of the top reasons Californians can’t get away faster. 

Yet despite this, Newsom still thinks he would be an ideal candidate for the 2024 president. 

However, the majority of California residents don’t want him to run. 

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 70 percent of California voters do not think Newsom should place a bid for the White House, leaving only 22 percent to believe the governor should run in 2024. 

“A resounding thumbs down from the home team as California voters tell the governor: if you have designs on the big job beyond Sacramento, we’re not on board,” Tim Malloy, polling analyst for Quinnipiac University, said in a statement. "What worries the Golden State most? Dealing with the homeless crisis and finding a home Californians can afford to live in."

Among Democrat voters, 54 percent say they do not want to see Newsom be the 47th president of the United States. Moreover, despite surviving a recall effort, only 44 percent of Californians approve of Newsom’s job as governor.

Newsom has previously stated that he would not run for president if President Joe Biden does not seek another term. 

He is also often compared to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), who has gained a strong liking among Republicans for standing up to the radical Left. The two governors have taken several shots of criticism at each other in the past year.

In 2022, Newsom ran an advertisement in Florida denouncing DeSantis, while the Florida governor said that Newsom’s “hair gel was interfering with his brain function” after he sent a letter to the Justice Department demanding they prosecute Florida and Texas over transporting illegal migrants to liberal states. 

