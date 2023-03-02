Biden Mocks MTG Over Fentanyl Crisis: 'Isn't She Amazing?'

President Joe Biden took aim at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she accurately blamed him for the raging Fentanyl crisis plaguing the U.S.

During the Left's House Democratic Caucus in Baltimore, Biden sarcastically asked a room full of Democrats about Greene, saying, "isn't she amazing?"

"She was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids [to] Fentanyl, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that Fentanyl they took came during the last administration," Biden said with a little chuckle.

Biden's remarks came a day after Greene asked Rebecca Kiessling, a Michigan mother and conservative activist, if her sons would be alive "if our government would secure our southern border." Both of her boys died due to fentanyl-related deaths in July 2020.

"Absolutely," Kiessling responded.

Following the event, Greene posted the exchange to Twitter, saying, "listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son's murders because of the Biden Administration's refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel's from murdering Americans every day by Chinese fentanyl."

According to data, in 2021, under the Biden Administration, there were 70,601 overdose deaths primarily from Fentanyl reported. Overall, drug overdose deaths rose from 2019 to 2021.

Biden also took the time to fire shots at Republicans during the Democrat's retreat, claiming there is potential for middle-of-the-road conservatives to move towards the Democratic Party if more Republicans act like Greene.

"Republicans can help make a significant majority and some of these things… it's hard as hell, I acknowledge, but it's there," the president said. "A little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more- you're gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way."

