The View Blames Trump's 'Xenophobia' for Initial Rejection of COVID Lab Leak Theory

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2023 9:00 PM
The ladies of The View will find any reason to blame former President Trump for anything, even if it was a mistake they initially made. 

On Wednesday, The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin claimed that Trump is responsible for the lack of credibility initially given to the theory that Covid-19 was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. 

"Trump unleashed this xenophobia," Hostin said. "He stopped allowing Chinese people to come to the country. He then started calling it the—"

Goldberg interjected, telling her, "don't even say it." 

Both woke ladies argued that Trump made it about "Asian people." 

Referencing "Asian folks getting smacked and hit and people saying stuff to them about bringing the disease here," Goldberg claimed that Trump is why believing the virus came from a lab was taboo. 

"If you-know-who had not started it with that, had he not made it about that, had he said 'listen, this might have come out of a lab' and not gone on and described it in ways I'm not going to reiterate for you, it probably would have been listened to a lot differently," Goldberg said. 

Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy revealed that Covid-19 "most likely" originated in a lab and then leaked. However, FBI Director Chris Wray admitted that the FBI's long-term assessment has been that the virus did come from a Chinese lab.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray said. "Here you're talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans. And that's precisely what that capability was designed for. I should add that our work related to this continues, and there are not a whole lot of details I can share that isn't classified. I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here."

