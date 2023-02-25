The Propaganda Presidency
Tipsheet

Biden Can't Remember If He's Talked to East Palestine Mayor Amid Toxic Train Derailment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden's mental health is declining; that's no secret. However, it is alarming when he can't make it through an interview without stumbling over his words or being unable to recall whether he's already talked to someone. 

During an interview with ABC on the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Biden said that he has "talked to everyone that there is to talk to" but can't remember who he has spoken to. 

Host David Muir asked Biden if he plans to travel to Ohio and has talked to the mayor. 

"I can't recall whether I've — I don't think I've talked to the mayor. I've talked to everyone else there multiple times. I've talked to both the senators, both governors, I've talked to everyone there is to talk to, and we've made it clear that everything is available," Biden said in response. 

This comes the same day the president stumbled through answering reporter's questions about the incident. 

After telling reporters that he had no plans to visit the train derailment site in Ohio, Biden pointed to a "whole video Zoom" conducted on the incident. 

"Are you planning to travel to East Palestine, Ohio?" A reporter asked Biden. 

Biden struggled to answer the question. 

"At this point, I'm not. I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the hell, on…" the president said. 

"Zoom?" a reporter interjected.

"Zoom! All I can think of every time I think of Zoom is that song in my generation, 'Who's Zooming who?" The president continued. 

He has drawn criticism for not doing enough to help the residents of East Palestine, while former President Trump took the time to visit the area, handing out bottled water and other supplies. 

Instead, Biden is off to his Wilmington, Delaware residence, where he will spend the weekend probably doing nothing. 

