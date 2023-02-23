Eric Swalwell is in Hot Water and It Isn't Over a Chinese Spy...
Probe Launched Into State Department Censorship of Conservatives
Biden Still Has No Plans to Visit East Palestine
If Donald Trump Is Serious About 2024, He Needs to Get Back on...
'Fraud, Waste, and Abuse': Oversight Coming for Ukraine Aid
MSNBC Cannot Believe Someone Was Allowed to Be Interviewed By MSNBC
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S.
NYT Finally Admits Masks Did Nothing
Chinese Spy Lover Eric Swalwell Proposes Bill to Ban Trump From U.S. Capitol
Is DeSantis's Book Launch a Pre-Cursor For a Presidential Bid?
Transgender Hormone Therapy Increases the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke, New Study...
DeSantis Proposes Plan to Combat Biden's Border Crisis
Biden's Got His First Democratic Challenger for 2024
Children’s Book Series on Influential Women to Include Rachel Levine
Tipsheet

CNN Points Out that Nikki Haley's Campaign Exposes the 'Ugly Side' of Liberals

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 23, 2023 8:45 PM
Rainier Ehrhardt

CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out that newly announced 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley's campaign exposes the "very ugly side of the Left." 

Earlier this week, Tapper criticized Democrats attacking Haley for using her middle name, Nimarata, instead of her first name. Yet, at the same time, the same people praised former President Obama for doing the same. 

"These are the same people who objected to whenever Republicans would say Barack Hussein Obama," he said. "I mean, there is a very ugly sign of the left that comes out when Nikki Haley runs for office."

Tapper's guest agreed, saying that some people on the Left don't like how Haley is turning out to be a good presidential candidate, so they are going after her for little things. 

"I think that it's a gift to Haley's nascent campaign for her to be able to jump on these dumb remarks," said conservative commentator Ramesh Ponnuru, adding, "that just play into her hands and say, 'Look, they're going after me based on my race. They can't handle my ideas. They can't handle the fact that I'm a skilled politician.'"

Tapper's Democrat guest then praised Haley for being elected as South Carolina governor based on her Indian heritage race. 

"I think the fact that she got to be the governor of South Carolina with brown skin is a very impressive accomplishment, and I don't think it's something people ought to be attacking or ridiculing her about. Let's just take her based on her ideas. And I might not like them as a Democrat, Republicans might, but I think it's a terrible thing to say about her," Democratic strategist Paul Begala said. 

Recommended

Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich

The CNN host argued that the race-based attacks against Haley would benefit her in the long run, referring to it as an "in-kind contribution" towards her campaign. 

Tags: NIKKI HALEY LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich
Ukraine’s Friends May Doom It – And Us Kurt Schlichter
When Exactly Did the Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring Start? We Have an Idea. Mia Cathell
Eric Swalwell is in Hot Water and It Isn't Over a Chinese Spy This Time Katie Pavlich
Madeleine McCann’s Parents Agree to DNA Test Woman Claiming She Is the Missing Child Madeline Leesman
Shove Your Pronouns Where the Sun Doesn’t Shine Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Buttigieg Finally Visited East Palestine. It Didn't Go Well. Katie Pavlich