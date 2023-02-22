Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump
So, There Was a Fire at a Nuclear Security Facility in Tennessee on...
NPR Laying Off 10 Percent of Its Workforce
Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare
NBC News Is Put on Blast By DeSantis
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion P...
New Undercover Video Shows How Texas Teachers Are Handling CRT Ban
MTG Defends Her Call For a 'National Divorce' Within the U.S.
Biden's DOJ Targets Pro-Lifers By Charging 8 People
Polls Soar In Support of Nikki Haley After Launching Her 2024 Presidential Campaign
Tulsi Gabbard Visits East Palestine
Trump Does Biden's Job and Visits Ohio Town Where Train Derailment Spilled Toxic...
New Poll Claims Biden’s Approval Rating Is Improving After the State of the...
Family Files Lawsuit Claiming Clinic Pressured Teenager Into Getting an Abortion
Tipsheet

Tim Scott Makes Campaign-Style Trip to Iowa, Is He Next to Announce His Run for the White House?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2023 8:45 PM
Senate Television via AP

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is paving the way for a potential 2024 presidential bid by hosting a campaign-style rally in Iowa where he pointed fingers at Democrats for their far-Left ideology. 

Delivering a message of “a new American sunrise,” Scott called for new leadership in Washington by refraining from public criticisms targeting his potential rivals, often used by someone considering a presidential bid.

“Pretend you were our nation’s greatest enemy,” Scott said to supporters in Iowa. “Say you wanted a blueprint to ruin America. What would you put in it? First, you’d take aim at our patriotism. You’d amplify attention-seekers who say America is an evil country. Make it easy to get rich and famous by feeding the empty calories of anger to people who are starving for hope.”

Scott knocked President Joe Biden, saying that if Americans want the country to be ruined, then to vote for him a second time. 

The Republican accused Democrats of pushing division in the nation, arguing that the U.S. needs “new leaders who will lift us up, not tear us down.”

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism,” Scott said, adding, “I see 330 million Americans getting back to celebrating our shared blessings again and tolerating our differences. I see us having each other’s backs again.”

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich

He also warned those from the Left who call him a prop for the Republican Party that he will prove their lies wrong. 

“For those of you on the Left, you can call me a prop, you can call me a token, you can call me the N-word, you can question my blackness, you can even call me ‘Uncle Tim.’ Just understand: Your words are no match for my evidence,” Scott continued. “My existence shows your relevance. The truth of my life disproves your lies.”

Scott has yet to comment on a possible 2024 run; however, should he decide to run, he has a few things going for him that would make him stand out from other Republican contenders. 

He would be the only Black Republican running for president and has emphasized unity and inclusion, which has been absent from other GOP campaigns. 

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Scott was the top fundraiser during the 2022 midterm elections, bringing in more than $43 million. 

Tags: TIM SCOTT 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Programs Brad Slager
MTG Defends Her Call For a 'National Divorce' Within the U.S. Sarah Arnold
Nurse Who's Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
So, There Was a Fire at a Nuclear Security Facility in Tennessee on Wednesday Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich