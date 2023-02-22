Tim Scott Makes Campaign-Style Trip to Iowa, Is He Next to Announce His Run for the White House?

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is paving the way for a potential 2024 presidential bid by hosting a campaign-style rally in Iowa where he pointed fingers at Democrats for their far-Left ideology.

Delivering a message of “a new American sunrise,” Scott called for new leadership in Washington by refraining from public criticisms targeting his potential rivals, often used by someone considering a presidential bid.

“Pretend you were our nation’s greatest enemy,” Scott said to supporters in Iowa. “Say you wanted a blueprint to ruin America. What would you put in it? First, you’d take aim at our patriotism. You’d amplify attention-seekers who say America is an evil country. Make it easy to get rich and famous by feeding the empty calories of anger to people who are starving for hope.”

Scott knocked President Joe Biden, saying that if Americans want the country to be ruined, then to vote for him a second time.

The Republican accused Democrats of pushing division in the nation, arguing that the U.S. needs “new leaders who will lift us up, not tear us down.”

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism,” Scott said, adding, “I see 330 million Americans getting back to celebrating our shared blessings again and tolerating our differences. I see us having each other’s backs again.”

He also warned those from the Left who call him a prop for the Republican Party that he will prove their lies wrong.

“For those of you on the Left, you can call me a prop, you can call me a token, you can call me the N-word, you can question my blackness, you can even call me ‘Uncle Tim.’ Just understand: Your words are no match for my evidence,” Scott continued. “My existence shows your relevance. The truth of my life disproves your lies.”

Scott has yet to comment on a possible 2024 run; however, should he decide to run, he has a few things going for him that would make him stand out from other Republican contenders.

He would be the only Black Republican running for president and has emphasized unity and inclusion, which has been absent from other GOP campaigns.

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Scott was the top fundraiser during the 2022 midterm elections, bringing in more than $43 million.