MTG Defends Her Call For a 'National Divorce' Within the U.S.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended her comments earlier this week about the U.S. needing to undergo a "national divorce."

During an interview on Fox News, Greene said she wasn't calling for a civil war but argued for a peaceful divorce between red and blue states.

"We need a national divorce," Greene tweeted on President's Day. "From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrats' traitorous America Last politics, we are done."

However, after harsh criticism of her remarks, the Republican said that she is concerned about the direction the country is heading if changes aren't made.

"Everyone I talked to is sick and tired of being bullied by the Left and disrespected by the Left," Greene said. "Our idea, our policies, our ways of life have become so far apart that's coming to that point, the last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that. At least everyone that I know would never want that. It's going in that direction, we have to do something about it."

National Divorce is not civil war, but becoming a necessary reality because of our irreconcilable differences.



The federal government is a monster and has become a weapon of the left against the right.

When questioned whether she violated her constitutional oath by calling for a "divorce," Greene argued that she was calling for a smaller federal government.

"This isn't ending our union. This is shrinking the federal government, which we need to stop our spending," Greene said, adding, "our spending is out of control. We can abolish departments and different parts of our federal government and give states more power and control to conduct their affairs and their laws that fit the people that live in those states. This is more respectful towards all Americans, and it could end the fighting, and hopefully, we can respect each other once again."

Greene said that far-left policies, including environmental and social governance and gender ideology, are why the nation has become so divided.

This is not the first time Greene called for a national divorce within the U.S. In 2021, she claimed that Democrat voters ruin red states such as Florida.

"All possible in a National Divorce scenario," Greene wrote on Twitter at the time. "After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from C.A. and N.Y. really need a cooling off period."