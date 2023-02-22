Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
So, There Was a Fire at Nuclear Security Facility in Tennessee on Wednesday
NPR Laying Off 10 Percent of Its Workforce
Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare
NBC News Is Put on Blast By DeSantis
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion P...
New Undercover Video Shows How Texas Teachers Are Handling CRT Ban
Polls Soar In Support of Nikki Haley After Launching Her 2024 Presidential Campaign
Tulsi Gabbard Visits East Palestine
Trump Does Biden's Job and Visits Ohio Town Where Train Derailment Spilled Toxic...
New Poll Claims Biden’s Approval Rating Is Improving After the State of the...
Family Files Lawsuit Claiming Clinic Pressured Teenager Into Getting an Abortion
Media Taps Maple Syrup Climate Crisis – As Production Sets Records
Tipsheet

Biden's DOJ Targets Pro-Lifers By Charging 8 People

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

President Joe Biden's Justice Department charged eight pro-life activists for an incident outside an abortion clinic in Michigan in 2020. 

The eight people were indicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), who was reportedly "engaging in a civil rights conspiracy" and violated the FACE Act by blocking the entrance of the Northland Family Planning Clinic, which performs abortions. 

According to the indictment, the group "did willfully combine, conspire, and agree with one another, and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to oppress and intimidate patients and employees of the NFPC in the free exercise and enjoyment of the rights and privileges secured to them by the laws of the United States, namely, the rights to obtain reproductive health services." 

The FACE Act makes it a federal crime to use or threaten to use force to "injure, intimidate, or interfere" with a person seeking reproductive health services. Convictions of FACE Act violations carry up to 11 years in prison and up to $350,000 in fines.

According to the DOJ, the pro-life activists physically interfered with employees and patients from entering the facility at the Sterling Heights clinic. 

The DOJ also alleges that one of the people from the group advertised their "blockade" on social media while live-streaming the incident. 

This is just one of many attempts by Biden's DOJ to attack pro-lifers. The escalation of enforcement of the FACE Act has surged since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. 

Earlier this year, Mark Houck, a pro-lifer and Catholic father of seven, was acquitted of charges against him after allegedly pushing a Planned Parenthood escort outside an abortion clinic in 2021.

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich

His attorney, Peter Breen, argued that Houck's arrest was an "outrageous abuse of power," arguing that the DOJ was out to punish and intimidate pro-life activists. 

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, condemned the DOJ for not holding those who vandalized pro-life centers and Catholic Churches responsible for their actions and how they treat pro-life activists. 

"The shame is that they have no interest in equally pursuing pro-abortion domestic criminals that have vandalized and desecrated hundreds of churches and pregnancy care centers. The Department of Justice should not play favorites when enforcing the law, yet that seems to be the new policy," Burch said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Tags: PRO LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Nurse Who's Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Programs Brad Slager
Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump Katie Pavlich
What the Hell Is This Update Regarding the Grand Jury Probe on 2020 Election Interference? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich