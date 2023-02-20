Sexist Don Lemon Benched From CNN: 'He's a Constant Distraction'

CNN anchor Don Lemon has been temporarily benched after he commented about 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime age.

According to an insider at the Left-wing network, Lemon's future at CNN is on hold amid outrage from the public regarding his remarks about women.

On Friday, Lemon was forced to apologize to his female colleagues and was scheduled to anchor This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. However, by Sunday afternoon Lemon was removed from the lineup and replaced with other anchors.

"There are ongoing conversations about Don's future," a source close to the matter told Confider. "He is a constant distraction."

A CNN insider told Fox News that Lemon is taking a "holiday" and will return to the show depending on "where his head is at."

CNN CEO Chris Licht reportedly told staffers during an editorial call that he was very "disappointed" in Lemon.

"His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization," Licht reportedly said.

In response, Lemon apologized to the women and claimed he didn't mean to offend anyone.

The CNN insider said Lemon's apology to the female staff was the most "pathetic attempt" at an apology they have ever heard.

Last week, Lemon argued against Haley's call for politicians over 75 years old to be required to have annual mental competency tests. He ruffled feathers when he said that 51-year-old Haley would have a tough time winning the presidency because women are only in their prime during their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

"I'm just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says the 20s, 30s, and 40s. And I'm just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve," Lemon said on-air.