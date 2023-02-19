The Woke Media Erupts After a Republican Senator Questions a Transgender Pharmacist

The woke media erupted after Sen. Matt McKee (R-AR) questioned a transgender pharmacist during a Judiciary Committee hearing, sparking outrage from the Left.

Earlier this week, McKee asked Gwendolyn Herzig, a transgender pharmacist who biologically is a man, if she had a penis.

"You said that you're a trans woman?" McKee asked Herzig. "Do you have a penis?"

Herzig replied to the question, saying it was "horrible."

McKee's question rifled some feathers among the attendees, with one yelling out "disgraceful."

Herzig was testifying against a proposed law to ban transition drugs and procedures for minors.

"I don't know what my rights are, but that question was highly inappropriate," Herzig continued. "I'm a health care professional, a doctor; please treat me as such. Next question, please."

Following the exchange, far-left media outlets quickly called out the Republican who took the initiative to address the truth behind the woke madness.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas painted Republicans as unafraid to "hide their transphobia." At the same time, Herzig described the moment as the "most publicly humiliating thing" she has ever gone through to NBC News.

Republicans are not hiding their transphobia.



TODAY in the Judiciary Committee, one Senator asked a doctor if she "has a penis" and another claimed that gender affirming care was a TikTok plot from China.



Then, they passed #SB199 to create malpractice law for life saving care. pic.twitter.com/kvllGCcwnX — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) February 13, 2023

In an essay for the Independent, the transgender pharmacist said the exchange was "utterly mortifying" and had to "fight back the tears."

Maybe Herzig shouldn't testify on the matter if she isn't strong enough to face the reality of being transgender.

The bill was introduced in the Arkansas State Senate earlier this month and would prohibit physicians from performing transgender surgeries or prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors.

The proposed legislation would also allow people who have received such medical care to sue medical practitioners for up to 30 years after turning 18.