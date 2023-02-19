Artificial Intelligence Isn’t Ready To Replace Us Just Yet
Joy Still Comes With the Morning
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 153 – ‘In The Beginning, God Created the...
Technology (Not More Mandates) to the Rescue
Biden Will Follow the 'Obama Model' For Re-Election Campaign
The Woke Media Erupts After a Republican Senator Questions a Transgender Pharmacist
Former WH Doctor Sounds the Alarm On Biden's Health Report
Blinken Meets With China Diplomat For the First Time Since Spy Balloon Controversy
Why Are Churches Celebrating Sin?
President Biden Unfit, Unprepared to Combat an Aggressive China
There Is No ‘Trumpism’ Without Trump
Former President Jimmy Carter Will Spend His Last Days At Home Receiving Hospice...
Is This Who Will Take DeSantis's Place Should He Run For President?
George Soros Fears a 2024 DeSantis Ticket
Tipsheet

Nikki Haley Refuses to Say How Her Campaign Will Be Different From Trump's

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 19, 2023 3:00 PM

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) avoided answering questions regarding how her campaign will differ from former President Trump’s. 

Instead, she insisted that her main focus is to get President Joe Biden out of the White House. 

“I don’t focus on President Trump,” Haley said, dodging questions from Fox News. “It’s amazing that the media wants to talk about that so much. I am focused on Joe Biden.”

Haley is the first Republican to announce a presidential run against Trump, who announced his bid for a second term last November. 

With Haley being a former Trump official, the media is fixated on how the race will pan out given their past relationship. 

The South Carolina Republican believes new blood is needed in Washington and says looking forward is the best way to do that. 

“I think we need new energy going in,” Haley said. “I think we need to leave the status quo of the past and start looking ahead.”

In April 2021, Haley claimed that she would not run for president if Trump were also going to run. However, her mindset has changed since then. 

The former president has welcomed Haley into the race with open arms, saying “the more, the merrier,” before throwing a dig at how she broke a promise not to run against him. 

“I’m glad she’s running,” Trump said in an interview. “I want her to follow her heart — even though she made a commitment that she would never run against who she called the greatest president of her lifetime.”

A day after Haley announced her candidacy, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters that Trump would most likely be the Republican 2024 nominee and that the potential wide field of candidates will only improve his chances. 

However, several speculate the actual race will be between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) should he decide to run. 

Polls show it’s a close call, but DeSantis edges out ahead of Trump most of the time as the more favorable candidate. 

Tags: NIKKI HALEY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Woke Media Erupts After a Republican Senator Questions a Transgender Pharmacist Sarah Arnold
Former WH Doctor Sounds the Alarm On Biden's Health Report Sarah Arnold
Why Are Churches Celebrating Sin? Scott Hogenson
Biden Will Follow the 'Obama Model' For Re-Election Campaign Sarah Arnold
There Is No ‘Trumpism’ Without Trump Gavin Wax
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Woke Media Erupts After a Republican Senator Questions a Transgender Pharmacist Sarah Arnold