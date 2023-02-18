Is Marianne Williamson About to Run for President Again?
Tipsheet

Former President Jimmy Carter Will Spend His Last Days At Home Receiving Hospice Care

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 18, 2023 4:30 PM
Aidan Crawley

Former President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care at home instead of receiving additional "medical intervention," According to the Carter Center. 

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," a statement from the Carter Center reads. 


The 98-year-old became the oldest living president in U.S. history after the passing of George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94.

The Democrat was inaugurated as the 39th president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. 

In 2015, he beat brain cancer but had to undergo surgery to remove pressure on his brain in 2019. His health problems forced him to slow down, giving up his tradition of teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his home state of Georgia.

He and his wife of 78 years, Rosalynn, have lived in Plains, Georgia, since his years in the White House. 

