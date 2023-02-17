Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Tipsheet

Report Reveals Creepy Relationship Between Jeffery Epstein and JPMorgan Executive

Sarah Arnold
February 16, 2023 9:30 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

A Jeffery Epstein-related lawsuit reveals bombshell revelations of his relationship with JPMorgan's then-senior executive Jes Staley. 

According to a new report, Epstein paid more than 20 sex trafficking victims from JPMorgan accounts before the U.S. Virgin Islands government sued the bank for allegedly being complicit in Epstein's sex crimes, turning a blind eye. 

"These women were trafficked and abused during different intervals between at least 2003 and July 2019, when Epstein was arrested and jailed, and these women received payments, typically multiple payments, between 2003 and 2013 in excess of $1 million collectively," the lawsuit reads. "Epstein also withdrew more than $775,000 in cash over that time frame from JPMorgan accounts, especially significant as Epstein was known to pay for 'massages,' or sexual encounters, in case."

Emails reveal that Epstein would also send Staley images of women in suggestive poses, as the JPMorgan former employees praised the sex offender. Emails also contained messages about women they "referred to by the names of Disney princesses that Epstein procured for Staley" and "discussions of sex with young women."

Between 2008 and 2012, Staley and Epstein exchanged roughly 1,200 emails. According to one, Staley seemed to email Epstein from his private island, saying he treasures their profound friendship. 

"Presently, I'm in the hot tub with a glass of white wine," Staley allegedly wrote. "This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we're here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound."

The lawsuit suggests that Staley participated in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme. Staley resigned from JPMorgan following reports leaked about his relationship with the late Epstein, who allegedly killed himself in prison. 

JPMorgan was also apparently aware of Epstein's alleged recruiter, French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, the owner of the MC2 Modeling Company. 

Brunel killed himself while awaiting trial on allegations he recruited women for Epstein. 

