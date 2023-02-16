Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Here's What the President's Doctor Had to Say About Biden's Health
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'the Cruelest Disease You've Never Heard Of'
J.D. Vance Challenges Biden's EPA Administrator to Drink the Water
Why Are We Even Considering This As a Possibility Regarding the Chinese Spy...
Google Flags Rand Paul's Townhall Column for 'Unreliable and Harmful Claims'
John Fetterman Just Checked Himself Into the Hospital
Mayor of East Palestine Reveals When the Biden White House Finally Reached Out...
Don Lemon Goes From Sour to Bitter, Chris Cuomo Denies His Own Recording,...
Report Reveals Creepy Relationship Between Jeffery Epstein and JPMorgan Executive
Ohio Residents Demand Answers, Criticize Pete Buttigieg For Doing Nothing Following Toxic...
Pete Buttigieg Conveniently Shifts the Blame for the Ohio Train Derailment
A Left-Wing City Is Reconsidering Its ‘Sanctuary City’ Policies
Encounters of Chinese Nationals at the Southern Border Skyrocketed in 2022
Tipsheet

Biden Snaps at Reporter Over Questions Regarding His Family's Ties to China

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 16, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden snapped at reporters on Thursday when questioned about his family's ties to China.

After Biden finally addressed the public regarding Chinese spy balloons circulating the country's airspace, a reporter asked if his dealings with China were being compromised because of his son's business relationship with the communist nation. 

"Give me a break, man," Biden responded, laughing. 

Following that interaction, NBC's Peter Alexander asked him about recent criticism claiming that he had overreacted to the balloon. 

"You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people," Biden said to Alexander. 


As Biden walked off the stage, a hot mic caught several reporters dissatisfied with the president's answers, complaining that he never gives enough information to the public.

"That does not help our authority to get information out of the president," one reporter could be heard saying. 

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she doesn't think the Chinese spy balloon would change the U.S.'s relationship with China. 

Harris added that the White House wants "competition, but not conflict or confrontation." 

"Everything that has happened in the last week and a half is, we believe, very consistent with our stated approach," Harris said. 

Biden's blasé attitude towards the Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. suggests that he does not want to cause waves in his relationship with China. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'the Cruelest Disease You've Never Heard Of' Matt Vespa
Major CEO Makes a 'Bold' and 'Early' Call About Who Will Win the White House Katie Pavlich
Here's What the President's Doctor Had to Say About Biden's Health Spencer Brown
Google Flags Rand Paul's Townhall Column for 'Unreliable and Harmful Claims' Spencer Brown
Democrats Really Are the Worst People Ever Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter