Biden Snaps at Reporter Over Questions Regarding His Family's Ties to China

President Joe Biden snapped at reporters on Thursday when questioned about his family's ties to China.

After Biden finally addressed the public regarding Chinese spy balloons circulating the country's airspace, a reporter asked if his dealings with China were being compromised because of his son's business relationship with the communist nation.

"Give me a break, man," Biden responded, laughing.

Following that interaction, NBC's Peter Alexander asked him about recent criticism claiming that he had overreacted to the balloon.

"You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people," Biden said to Alexander.

Reporters shout over each other following Biden’s remarks, prompting him to tell them to come to his office, where they will welcome “more polite people.”



Afterwards, some reporters criticize each other: “That does not help our authority to get information out of the president.” pic.twitter.com/YL9Q6eFcBV — The Recount (@therecount) February 16, 2023





As Biden walked off the stage, a hot mic caught several reporters dissatisfied with the president's answers, complaining that he never gives enough information to the public.

"That does not help our authority to get information out of the president," one reporter could be heard saying.

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she doesn't think the Chinese spy balloon would change the U.S.'s relationship with China.

Harris added that the White House wants "competition, but not conflict or confrontation."

"Everything that has happened in the last week and a half is, we believe, very consistent with our stated approach," Harris said.

Biden's blasé attitude towards the Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. suggests that he does not want to cause waves in his relationship with China.