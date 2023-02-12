U.S. Shoots Down Fourth Object Flying Over Michigan

The U.S. shot down a fourth object flying over Lake Huron in Michigan.

According to the Defense Department (DOD), President Joe Biden ordered an F-16 to fire an AIM 9X missile to shoot down an object hovering at around 20,000 feet altitude over Lake Huron, which “raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation.”

“The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery. There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected," LTC César Santiago said in a statement.

“The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron," Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) said. "I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have."

Earlier today, the FAA announced a temporary flight restriction over Lake Michigan but never clarified why they called for it.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont) said the lack of transparency from the Biden Administration is unacceptable and that the top priority of the administration should be the safety and security of Americans.

The lack of communication from the Biden administration regarding the closing of Montana airspace last night and the recent shoot-downs that took place over Alaska and Canada is unacceptable. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) February 12, 2023









According to U.S. officials, the object shot down above Michigan was smaller in size and, different in appearance than the suspected Chinese spy that the U.S. shot down last week.



