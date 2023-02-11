DeSantis Secures Hand Full of Wins as He Plans to Announce 2024 Presidential Bid

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is flying high after securing key legislative wins, priming him for a potential 2024 presidential bid.

During a five-day special legislation session, the House and Senate approved seven bills that could give DeSantis a boost for the White House should he run.

Among the bills was an expansion to the governor’s program flying illegal migrants to blue states and his control of Disney World’s special tax district.

The legislation creates an Unauthorized Alien Transport Program within the state’s Division of Emergency Management, which will allow state workers to transport illegal migrants to other states if it is necessary, a topic that has been both praised and criticized in the media.

The new legislation would give DeSantis the authority to transport migrants from any state, not just those who are in Florida.

In a 26-9 vote, the legislative session ended Walt Disney World’s control over its special tax district, concluding a long-awaited fight between the woke corporation and DeSantis.

The legislation will rename the Reedy Creek Improvement District as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, and create a new board comprised of members that DeSantis approves of.

The battle began when Disney publicly criticized the Florida governor for his “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which simply allowed parents to know what their child is learning in school and restricted sexually explicit material that was not age appropriate.

However, the woke police argued that DeSantis was being unfair and hostile to the LGBT community.

Another bill that made its way on DeSantis’ side is a measure aimed to crack down on election-related crimes.

DeSantis has been an opponent in putting an end to election fraud and the legislation would give state prosecutors authority to charge residents with election violations if needed.

Last year, the governor created the Office of Election Crimes and Security which found 20 individuals accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election due to previous criminal convictions.

The change will allow state prosecutors to charge those accused of committing election fraud.

DeSantis’ big wins this week, make him an ideal candidate for the Republican Party.



