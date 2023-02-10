Hawley Launches Investigation Into Children's Hospital After Whistleblower Reveals Disturbing Trans Care

After reading a whistleblower’s disturbing report detailing the “sickening” things that go on at a transgender care center, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is launching an investigation into the matter.

The Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital will be under a full investigation after it was reported that it performs “morally and medically appalling” gender-affirming care on minors.

“Starting immediately, your institutions must take steps to preserve all records, written and electronic, regarding gender-related treatments performed on minors since the opening of the Center,” Hawley wrote in a letter addressed to the hospital, adding that “accountability is coming.”

The senator demanded the hospital to provide records of its use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and several cases where “serious medical complications” have been reported and also any sources of funding — federal and non-federal — the center receives for “gender-related treatments.”

He is also requesting the transgender center to provide the exact number and percentage of minors treated at the hospital that have changed their mind only after receiving the life-alternating treatment.

In a tweet attaching the report, Hawley said “this is a sickening account of forced sterilization and child abuse.”

In response to Hawley’s investigation, Washington University said they felt troubled after learning what happens at the trans center.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have already begun the process of looking into the situation to ascertain the facts,” the university said. “As always, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients. We are committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of our patients and we hold our medical practitioners to the highest professional and ethical standards,” the statement read.

Missouri has joined 26 other U.S. states in banning gender-affirming care for minors, including medication and or procedures.