Secret Blacklist Exposed: Townhall Labeled 'Reprehensible' and 'Offensive' on List Targeti...
A Top Biden White House Staffer Is Bolting at the End of the...
Suspect Who Assaulted Dem Rep Has Been Identified and Arrested
CNN Criticized for Describing Recent Terror Attack In Jerusalem This Way
Sounds Like Sen. Fetterman Regrets Not Taking a Longer Break After Stroke
Super Bowl Interview Follies
Biden Is Reportedly Planning a Massive Migration Swap With Mexico
Biden Admin Lawyers Up as Republicans Threaten Mayorkas' Job
Classified Document Discovered During Search at Pence’s Home
John Kirby Confirms the U.S. Took Down a ‘High Altitude’ Object Over Alaska
Do Republicans 'Want Medicare and Social Security to Sunset'?
All-Democrat Hispanic Caucus Down to Zero Staff Members: Report
The Obvious Problem
Report: Whistleblower Exposes 'Permanent Harm' Being Inflicted at Pediatric 'Gender Affirm...
Tipsheet

Hawley Launches Investigation Into Children's Hospital After Whistleblower Reveals Disturbing Trans Care

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 10, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux

After reading a whistleblower’s disturbing report detailing the “sickening” things that go on at a transgender care center, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is launching an investigation into the matter.

The Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital will be under a full investigation after it was reported that it performs “morally and medically appalling” gender-affirming care on minors. 

“Starting immediately, your institutions must take steps to preserve all records, written and electronic, regarding gender-related treatments performed on minors since the opening of the Center,” Hawley wrote in a letter addressed to the hospital, adding that “accountability is coming.” 

The senator demanded the hospital to provide records of its use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and several cases where “serious medical complications” have been reported and also any sources of funding — federal and non-federal — the center receives for “gender-related treatments.”

He is also requesting the transgender center to provide the exact number and percentage of minors treated at the hospital that have changed their mind only after receiving the life-alternating treatment.

In a tweet attaching the report, Hawley said “this is a sickening account of forced sterilization and child abuse.” 

In response to Hawley’s investigation, Washington University said they felt troubled after learning what happens at the trans center.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and have already begun the process of looking into the situation to ascertain the facts,” the university said. “As always, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients. We are committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of our patients and we hold our medical practitioners to the highest professional and ethical standards,” the statement read. 

Missouri has joined 26 other U.S. states in banning gender-affirming care for minors, including medication and or procedures. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP Investigating the FBI? Matt Vespa
Biden Is Reportedly Planning a Massive Migration Swap With Mexico Sarah Arnold
Matt Walsh Leaves Dem Lawmaker Speechless With This Simple Question About Gender-Affirming Treatment Leah Barkoukis
Secret Blacklist Exposed: Townhall Labeled 'Reprehensible' and 'Offensive' on List Targeting Advertisers Matt Vespa
All-Democrat Hispanic Caucus Down to Zero Staff Members: Report Madeline Leesman
Smithsonian Is About to Get a Brutal Lesson in Constitutional Rights Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Did You Notice What’s Ironic About the Dems’ Fears Over the House GOP Investigating the FBI? Matt Vespa