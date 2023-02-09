Trans Hospital Worker Exposes Disturbing Details on Gender-Affirming Care for Kids

A former healthcare worker at a transgender center is exposing the harmful procedures that are being performed on children at the hands of woke progressives who push gender-affirming care.

Jamie Reed, a 42-year-old queer woman who is “politically to the left of Bernie Sanders”, according to her own words, is blowing the top of off gender-clinics for kids, which she says is "morally and medically appalling.”

In a tell-all piece published by The Free Press, Reed said that she worked at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital as a case manager for four years, brainwashed into thinking she was helping minors.

However, by the time she left her job, she learned that she was taking part in destroying their lives.

“By the time I departed, I was certain that the way the American medical system is treating these patients is the opposite of the promise we make to “do no harm.” Instead, we are permanently harming the vulnerable patients in our care,” Reed wrote.

Among other problems, Reed said that the clinic didn’t have “formal protocols” for how to treat children with gender dysphoria.

“There was a team of about eight of us, and only one other person brought up the kinds of questions I had. Anyone who raised doubts ran the risk of being called a transphobe,” she continued.

Reed said that getting hormone treatment was easy. All a doctor would have to do was refer patients to therapists who would then approve to begin treatment after only one or two visits.

“Clinics like the one where I worked are creating a whole cohort of kids with atypical genitals — and most of these teens haven't even had sex yet. They had no idea who they were going to be as adults. Yet all it took for them to permanently transform themselves was one or two short conversations with a therapist,” she wrote.

Reed added that the clinic would sometimes also take patients from the “inpatient psychiatric unit" despite them not being mentally healthy.

Most of the patients Reed saw came into the clinic to be prescribed hormone medication, which came with life-alternating consequences such as infertility.

She explained that when she first started at the transgender center, most of the patients were teenage boys. However, young girls began coming in with no previous history of gender distress and walking out with testosterone treatment.

“When I started there were probably 10 such calls a month. When I left there were 50, and about 70 percent of the new patients were girls. Sometimes clusters of girls arrived from the same high school,” Reed recalled.

She claimed that the treatments being done on the young patients were more like experiments, saying that doctors she worked with at the transgender clinic said, “we are building the plane while we are flying it.”