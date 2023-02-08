Biden's Yelling and Lies Can't Hide the Fact the State of Our Union...
Former Exec Claims Twitter's Scrambling to Censor Hunter's Laptop Was Mere 'Mistake'
DeSantis Addresses Latest Eye-Popping Jab From Trump
Senate Democrats Want DOJ and DHS to Harass Citizens Patrolling the Southern Border
Two Wildly Divergent Fact Checks on Biden’s State of the Union Address
State of the Union Highlights Reel
Matt Gaetz Quietly Replaces Chip Roy on 'Weaponization' Committee
Arizona Rancher Charged With Shooting Mexican on His Property Near the Border
Pro-Life Father Targeted by DOJ Has Had a Productive Few Days Sticking It...
Poll Finds the Majority of Americans Oppose a National ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban
Did Biden Fib Again About Reducing the Federal Deficit?
Guns Groups Fire Back at Biden's Call for a Ban on 'Assault Weapons'
Is Biden Going to Break Tradition and Refuse a Pre-Super Bowl Interview With...
Is This Joe Manchin's Next Big Move?
Tipsheet

Rick Scott Attacks Biden In New Ad Targeting Democrats

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) will be airing a scathing ad targeted toward President Joe Biden, calling for him to resign. 

The ad comes after Biden claimed that the GOP wants to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. 

However, Scott begins by reminding Americans how Biden cut $280 billion from Medicare and cheated his way through dodging taxes that “should have gone to Medicare.”

"But what you don't know is that Joe Biden also cheated on his taxes and got away with it. Biden improperly used a loophole to dodge half a million dollars in taxes that should have gone to Medicare," Scott says in the ad. "Now that Biden has ripped off Medicare for half a million dollars, he wants to close the loophole and raise your taxes."

During Biden’s SOTU address, Republicans can be heard booing, shouting “no” and “liar” as the president accused them of wanting to abolish those two things. 

“I’m not saying it’s a majority of you … but it’s being proposed by individuals. I’m not, politely, not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you,” Biden said in response to being heckled. 

The ad ends with Scott saying that Biden wants to rip off Americans and raise their taxes, adding “Biden should resign.” 

In a statement, Scott called Biden a “very confused president” and debunked claims that the senator wants to cut Social Security or Medicare. 

He condemned D.C. Democrats for lying and putting the blame on Scott and Republicans for something they did, saying that he will not be intimidated by the Left. 

“This is the kind of fake, gotcha BS that people hate about Washington. I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare… I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words,” Scott said. “HOWEVER, Biden and Democrats did cut Medicare just last year. They lie about it and the liberal media covers for them. If they think they can shut me up or intimidate me by lying… I'm here for it… I’m ready to go. I will not be silenced by the Washington establishment.” 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes Matt Vespa
Is This Joe Manchin's Next Big Move? Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Addresses Latest Eye-Popping Jab From Trump Julio Rosas
Matt Gaetz Quietly Replaces Chip Roy on 'Weaponization' Committee Sarah Arnold
Marjorie Taylor Greene Hurls One Word at Biden That Will Surely Infuriate Liberals Matt Vespa
State of the Union Highlights Reel Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Rep Shreds Biden's State of the Union in Less Than Three Minutes Matt Vespa