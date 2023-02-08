Rick Scott Attacks Biden In New Ad Targeting Democrats

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) will be airing a scathing ad targeted toward President Joe Biden, calling for him to resign.

The ad comes after Biden claimed that the GOP wants to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

However, Scott begins by reminding Americans how Biden cut $280 billion from Medicare and cheated his way through dodging taxes that “should have gone to Medicare.”

"But what you don't know is that Joe Biden also cheated on his taxes and got away with it. Biden improperly used a loophole to dodge half a million dollars in taxes that should have gone to Medicare," Scott says in the ad. "Now that Biden has ripped off Medicare for half a million dollars, he wants to close the loophole and raise your taxes."

During Biden’s SOTU address, Republicans can be heard booing, shouting “no” and “liar” as the president accused them of wanting to abolish those two things.

“I’m not saying it’s a majority of you … but it’s being proposed by individuals. I’m not, politely, not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you,” Biden said in response to being heckled.

The ad ends with Scott saying that Biden wants to rip off Americans and raise their taxes, adding “Biden should resign.”

.@JoeBiden once again lies about Republicans trying to cut Social Security and Medicare.



Here is my ad running tomorrow to welcome Joe to FL - he is a tax cheat and needs to resign. pic.twitter.com/9AdblW008W — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 8, 2023

In a statement, Scott called Biden a “very confused president” and debunked claims that the senator wants to cut Social Security or Medicare.

He condemned D.C. Democrats for lying and putting the blame on Scott and Republicans for something they did, saying that he will not be intimidated by the Left.

“This is the kind of fake, gotcha BS that people hate about Washington. I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare… I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words,” Scott said. “HOWEVER, Biden and Democrats did cut Medicare just last year. They lie about it and the liberal media covers for them. If they think they can shut me up or intimidate me by lying… I'm here for it… I’m ready to go. I will not be silenced by the Washington establishment.”