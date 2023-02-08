Biden's Yelling and Lies Can't Hide the Fact the State of Our Union...
Matt Gaetz Quietly Replaces Chip Roy on 'Weaponization' Committee

Sarah Arnold
February 08, 2023
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) quietly replaced Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on the House Subcommittee that is investigating the weaponization of the federal government. 

There was no official announcement of the change, which happened last week, however, the panel’s website shows Gaetz, not Roy, among its members. 

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif ) nor Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chairs the Judiciary Committee and the weaponization subcommittee, commented on the change either.

The change went unnoticed until just Tuesday by reporters when they read it in a Congressional Record. 

CNN’s Annie Grayer tweeted that Roy said that his exit from the committee was for a “variety of good reasons.” 

A lawmaker close to Roy claimed that in addition to having a young family at home, the Texas Republican’s schedule was overloaded due to assignments with the Judiciary, Budget, and Rules Committees, making it too difficult to give his full attention to bringing down Democrats. 

"I admire Chip for recognizing his limits," the source told NBC News. 

Panel members were reportedly told the committee would often have to meet late and spend a lot of time in Washington. 

Following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Roy confirmed his decision to step down from his seat on the committee, saying that he first spoke to McCarthy about it. 

"We had a conversation. I thought it made sense for me to balance my life and to do what I need to do," Roy said. ”I would like to be on it but I've got just way too much going on… I decided it would be better for everybody and for the cause to free that up.” 

The Weaponization Committee is set to hold its first hearing on Thursday with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-Hawaii) expected to be in attendance. 

