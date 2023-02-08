DeSantis Takes Another Shot At Disney

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is set to take Disney’s magic away, saying that there is a “new sheriff in town.”

Talking to reporters, DeSantis proudly said that the woke corporation would no longer have a self-governing government and will have to “pay their fair share of taxes.”

"Disney is gonna pay its fair share of taxes and Disney is gonna honor the debt. ... This is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "So, there's a new sheriff in town.”

This comes after a legislation was put forth on Monday citing that Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, would now be under the control of DeSantis.

The 25,000 acre district would also be renamed as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and completely revamp its board, which will be made up of five members.

However, the bill will prohibit anyone who worked or had a contract with a theme park or entertainment complex in the past three years, including their relatives, from serving on the district’s board of supervisors.

The board will have control over what gets constructed or demolished in the district, building regulations, hiring people who work for the district, imposing taxes and entering into deals with private contractors.

The bill’s provisions will take effect as soon as DeSantis signs it into law, as well as the current board members terms will end immediately. However, they can continue to serve until a replacement is appointed.

The move will put pressure on Disney to not criticize DeSantis, which the corporation did when the governor signed the “Parental Rights In Education” bill into law.

DeSantis and Disney has been long at it over the corporation’s efforts to exploit children. The governor has vowed to keep Disney from sexually grooming minors by restricting the corporation’s district to show them who is the boss.