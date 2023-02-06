What Were Democrats Thinking With Their Latest Decision on 2024?
Tipsheet

NYC Mayor Spends Night On Floor of Migrant Shelter During Coldest Night of the Year

Sarah Arnold
February 05, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City mayor Eric Adams slept on the floor of a migrant facility on the coldest night of the year to promote the new housing units to hold illegal migrants. 

In 12-degree weather, Adams posted a photo of himself sleeping on a cot cuddled with several blankets while wearing a sweatshirt to keep warm. 

He also posted several photos of himself with other migrants at the housing unit while playing games and dining with them.

“Spent the coldest night of the year at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal with ‘Homeless Hero’ and advocate Shams DaBaron & @AMEddieGibbs," Adams said. ”Our brothers are being kept warm and the team working here is giving new meaning to the words 'love thy neighbor.”

This comes after illegal migrants refused to leave the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan to go to the new shelters, with many of them protesting about having to leave.

“What we saw is what we have seen since the beginning of this crisis, individuals who are grateful to the greatest city in the world for providing them the opportunity to work toward the American Dream. I'd like to be clear that the facilities at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are providing the same services to asylum seekers as every other humanitarian relief center in the city, and the team at the terminal is giving new meaning to the words 'love thy neighbor,” Adams said in a statement. 


Adams said that more than 4,000 illegal migrants have arrived in New York City since last spring, vowing to provide them with adequate shelter, food, and necessity items.

Last month, Adams criticized the Biden Administration for not intervening in the crisis that has been overtaking liberal cities as thousands of illegal migrants cross the border into the U.S. 

“I have a Republican governor dumping on my city," Adams said at the time. "I have a Democratic governor dumping on my city. That is where the national government should have stepped in and said, ‘Wait a minute, let's coordinate this effort.’"

