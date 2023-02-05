Republicans Fear Biden Will Not Be Able to Handle a Domestic Attack After the Chinese Balloon Debacle

President Joe Biden waited three days to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon that was hovering over the U.S. once the media was alerted of its presence.

It took him three days to take action against a threat to the American people. It took him long after reports claim Biden knew for months about the balloon.

Now, Republicans are calling on him to resign after his delayed response, arguing that Biden wouldn’t know what to do if there was a domestic attack on the nation.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) said that the mishandling of the spy balloon confirms that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not suitable for the job.

“The catastrophic Chinese Spy Balloon spectacle threatened American families from Alaska to my home community in South Carolina and confirms President Biden and Vice President Harris should resign,” Wilson said in a tweet.

Wilson previously called for Biden to resign after the botch Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, arguing that he has created a “safe haven for terrorists to attack American families.”

The Republican insisted that his demands are not political, just that the Biden Administration is irresponsible and is not up to the job the lead the U.S. down a better road.

“It was not political in 2021, when the succeeding President, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would have been a Democrat, or now in 2023 with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican. It is irrelevant for American families which party is in power because the first criteria of a leader should be their capability regardless of party, and sadly Biden and Harris are failures," Wilson continued.

Apart from the Chinese spy balloon and the Afghanistan debacle, Wilson added that Biden’s open border policies are causing major threats to national security and when a domestic attack occurs, the president will not know how to adequately respond.

“Credible leadership is imperative to protect American families,” Wilson said.

On Saturday the U.S. fighter jet shot down the surveillance balloon just off the coast of South Carolina.